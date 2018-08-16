If I could teach people one thing about public opinion it would be how little most of the political soap-opera actually matters. Lots of the stories that obsess the Westminster media hardly break through to the public at all. Those people who do notice it tend to be the most political, meaning they view stories and scandals through the prism of their pre-existing political support. They believe accusations against politicians from opposing parties and think their misdeeds are awful, but doubt accusations about their own party and give their own party’s politicians the benefit of the doubt. The result is that most political stories don’t actually have that much impact on political support.
The row over Jeremy Corbyn and whether or not he laid a wreath to commemmorate people connected to the Munich Olympic Massacre is a classic example of this. It has been the main political story for the last four days, yet YouGov polling today suggests it will have little impact. Only 6% of people say they are following the story closely, 20% fairly closely. Over half of the public say they aren’t following the story at all all (27%) or are completely unaware of it (26%).
Amongst the three-quarters of respondents who were at least aware of the story people think, by 44% to 21%, that Corbyn has not given an honest account of his attendence, and by 44% to 25% people think he probably did take part in a wreath laying ceremony for some of those responsible for organising the Munich Olympic massacre. However, this does not necessarily mean it has actually damaged Labour, as most of those who have reacted negatively to Corbyn are people who were opposed to him to begin with; most Labour supporters have given him the benefit of the doubt.
Overall, 16% of those who were aware of the story (that’s 16% of 74%, so about 12%) say it has made them think worse of Corbyn, but 68% say it has made no difference (21% because they had a good impression of Corbyn and still do, 47% because they had a negative impression of Corbyn and still do). Even that 16% is mostly made up of Conservative and Lib Dem supporters, who presumably were not Corbyn admirers to begin with. So while this affair may entrench existing negative views of Corbyn among those who already held them, it seems unlikely to do much to reduce his support. Full tabs for the YouGov polling are here.
Meanwhile there are two new voting intention polls from the last couple of days (note they were both conducted mostly or wholly before the wreath controversy).
BMG for the Independent have topline figures of CON 37%, LAB 39%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 5% (tabs here)
NumberCruncherPolitics have topline figures of CON 38%, LAB 40%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 5% (tabs here.
@AndrewIII
“Carfrew: Thanks for your summary of the collected sayings of Nick Clegg. I stopped paying attention to him once he broke the Pledge, and after that no possible u-turn would have surprised me. I did try to explain up-thread that I am not the person to ask about Lib Dem policies during the coalition (other than tuition fees [bad, although good for universities, which is why changes are a worry] and science funding [relatively good], where I have a personal interest.”
———-
Oh don’t worry, I wasn’t expecting you to account for LDs behaviour during the coalition, a challenge one would pause before assigning to anyone, even the person who came up with the idea of storage taxes!
I was just conveying the idea that in the context that had arisen of an LD recovery, difficulties might go beyond the tuition fee issue cited, to include Austerity and all that entailed, betrayal of voting reform with the miserable compromise, and possibly even helping to enable Brexit.
In addition, I wanted to point out it isn’t such a given that Austerity was inescapable, and that indeed Clegg had u-turned once again on the matter.
I also wanted to convey the view that actually, LDs DO have a lot to offer in terms of ideas, the problem is there is a double whammy of credibility on delivery after the u-turns, and also the other parties have a tendency to co-opt assorted LD ideas. Tricky.
Another concern is that if seeking to recover VI by convincing people LDs are no longer so amenable to enabling Tories, I’m not sure if attacking Labour most of the time is going to assist with that but am not an activist and am open to being persuaded otherwise.
In the end, these are all things one might take into account in assessing LD polling issues (and indeed LD peeps might take them into account if seeking to assist an LD recovery).
I think it’s possible the LD leadership had the idea that they can make the odd u-turn, break a few promises because other parties break promises, right? And people accept it. But if too many promises are broken, and in critical things, then that might be harder to accept. In the end of course, polling will decide whether that’s the case.
Oh, and I also wanted to point out in passing how the press might quite often force u-turns, e.g. with Cameron over Levenson and Labour over Austerity, when politicians see the polling effects. Indeed one might consider the extent to which polling assists the power of the press.
What I’ve been thinking for years, but it’s good to see someone with impeccable credentials warning of the threat of ring wing domestic terrorism – https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/aug/18/former-counter-terrorism-chief-says-uk-has-not-woken-up-to-far-right-threat
in truth, I’ve never been that worried about Islamist terrorism. It’s nasty, without doubt, but the evidence suggests that it is so absurd that the ideology burns itself out pretty quickly.
We have actually seen the devastating impact of right wing extremists in power in Europe (just about) within living memory, and we forget the very real threat from this direction at our peril.
It might be worth looking again at the backstop issue from an Irish point of view – Tony Connelly of RTE
https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2018/0615/970823-tony-connelly-brexit/
@ ALEC
Stockpiling – faced with risk of delays then JIT companies will have to increase production in order to establish a higher inventory (it is a one-time boost). It is vastly more expensive to have a production line “down” due to a few parts stuck in a lorry jam than hold a slightly higher inventory. Applies to any biz in UK or EU that has a cross border supply chain.
You can’t move a whole production facility in the time available – you could move services much quicker which WAS a the risk (luckily that part of Project Fear has been shown to be completely wrong, along with pretty much everything else that should have happened by now – maybe ask BFR how many Deutsche Bank London employees have moved to Frankfurt or chopped, not 4,000 more like 40).
I would agree storage space is limited but it is not zero. There will also be stockpiling of finished goods shipped to store on UK/EU side to beat tariffs (multiple opportunities in all the above for more “creative” folks although I’d rather we grow crops in fields than use them as car parks for VWs!)
Rapid supply chain adjustment – we have an enormous net trade deficit in goods with EU. Both sides will have to adjust and for sure some of the UK side will “leak” to rWorld and capacity constraints are a limit for how much advantage UK plc can benefit, but this leads to why we need a far more proactive HMG to ensure we make the most of this time limited opportunity. If supply chains reroute to say US from Germany we’ll have lost that opportunity – why I am in no rush to sign new trade deals, just in a rush to ensure we have a PM+CoE who “assist” in UK taking advantage of the opportunities. My old friend the J-Curve is also a time limited opportunity and I am concerned we squandered the £ devaluation due to lack of clarity and positivity from HMG.
Strong incentives – this WTO stuff is massively overdone. There is much more room on everything from state aid to unilateral decision not to impose additional customs checks than the Indy would have you believe – if you want to quote me the articles in GATT that say we can’t take back control and then simply not impose it then please, be my guest! I would however agree most of this is again time limited as an opportunity. Time started Jun’16 and will start running out quickly after Mar’19/Dec’20.
Not caving in to EC – I assume you refer to Trump v China. As I’ve said many times the UK will immediately become a “neutral” in Trump’s trade war so we can supply every side involved (and impose our own anti-dumping limits with WTO, etc). This actually means we would want Trump v EU and Trump v China to escalate in the short-term (we obviously can’t say directly that but “Realpolitik” on something like say Iran should do the trick!). Trump has no immediate issue with UK and I’m in no rush whatsoever to do a new trade deal with Trump – copy+paste on CET totally fine, chuck him some geo-political “win” bone and assume we round up some TRQ type stuff (via unilateral negotiation if EU aren’t interested) – sorted!
Anyway, do you think if we end up with Chequers- then any other country will give us a fair trade deal? The pressure will be on May to deliver some new trade deals and we’ll have to cave in with everyone else to get them quite possibly extending that into “turbo enhanced visa access” (plus we’ll have folks like Olly Robbins negotiating for us!!).
Various works both ways stuff – yes, this is useful. UK will want EU economy to stay strong(ish) for short-medium term as they’ll still be an important export market even in a WTO tariff regime. They will fade in importance over time with/without Brexit but we don’t want them going back into a debt crisis with € devaluing and Germany back to exporting recessions via austerity. I’ll make an exception for RoI, f* those guys, we should go after every RoI based company that uses Leprechaun economics to avoid paying higher UK taxes.
Proud to see life as glass 52% full but as for dreamland :-) :-)
Well at least you didn’t just copy Indy and say I’m putting lipstick on a pig!
Regarding dreamland though have you read some of the posts on here? Some of your own are belters, especially all those concerning what you think the ERG have done/have planned :-) :-)
I would suggest folks consider the HoC arithmetic. I can’t be bothered to retype the breakdown of CON but LAB+small parties+ERG will block Chequers (even if it isn’t diluted any further). ROGER MEXICO on last thread did a detailed explanation of how EC/EU/EP have already moved on to their Project After.
I have conceded, repeatedly, that there is a huge amount of practical work to do to ensure the “cliff edge” isn’t on to rocks. Another way to look at this is to put “padding” on the rocks and why IMHO we need to reboot talks based on Min.Deal soon (I’m still a bit mixed on asap or after Sep EU Council meeting and LAB conf). Daft stuff like mutual recognition of driving licences is important and needs to be put in place as “backstop” before we get too close to 29Mar’19.
The huge +ve from Project Fear 2 then being we will see most of the “worst case” stuff sorted and folks will then see the “backstop” of a “padded” WTO being better than Chequers (polling even suggested unpadded WTO is better than Chequers!). That still leaves the issue of getting Chequers off the table before EC realise that is as good as it gets (IMHO their arrogance gives us a bit of time on that!) – I think May will have to go for that to happen, still hoping she resigns but I’ll admit that might be “dreamland” and it will require Corbyn+ERG to boot her out.
LDEM manifesto 2015 (courtesy of a friend).
“We need a budget strategy that means we live within our means rather than heaping debt on the shoulder of people who have yet to be born”
Love the dramatic tone ;)
Ch5, para 2, line3 apparently!
My “dark side” finds the idea of LDEM being kingmaker to Corbyn quite tempting – certainly an acceptable 2nd choice if CON stay ne0-liberal and need a period in the “wilderness” of opposition to “rebrand” ;)
Since I’m one of the few optimists I can also think of a silver lining for SNP being kingmakers to Corbyn.
Blimey, I’d better watch out I’m almost turning to wanting the “coalition of chaos” ;)
Enjoy the weekend everyone!
SOMERJOHN
@”: how do they think it can be amended to become sign-able by both sides?”
Why would you not think it possible?
If it is true-as we are constantly told -that the people who ultimately direct policy in the EU, are the Heads of State, then why would you assume that those 28 National Leaders are incapable of avoiding a catastrophe whose adverse effects their voters will all feel ?.
re @” So are you agreeing with A3 that it was agreed last December, or still disagreeing with him (and yourself)?”
The December document was called “Joint report from the negotiators of the European Union and the United Kingdom Government on progress during phase 1 of negotiations under Article 50 TEU on the United Kingdom’s orderlywithdrawal from the European Union.”
It prefaced ( but was not the same entity as ) the anticipated Wihdrawal Agreement in these words :-
” Under the caveat that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, the joint commitments set out in this joint report shall be reflected in the Withdrawal Agreement in full detail. This does not prejudge any
adaptations that might be appropriate in case transitional
arrangements were to be agreed in the second phase of the
negotiations, and is without prejudice to discussions on the
framework of the future relationship.”
ALEC
@”The WA can’t be fudged. This is a legal agreement,”
Exactly.
In this legal opinion note the precise requirements on the EU side for that legality to be established :-
” On the EU side, a withdrawal agreement requires approval of the European Parliament (by simple majority) and approval of the Council by qualified majority vote (20 of the 27 Member States representing at least 65% of their combined population). There is no requirement for a withdrawal agreement to be ratified by the 27 Member States individually. As regards the UK, the EU Withdrawal Act provides for Parliament to have a ‘meaningful’ vote on the draft agreement before it is considered by the European Parliament. The Government has indicated that this vote will be held as soon as possible after the final text of a withdrawal agreement is agreed.
Failure to obtain these EU and UK approvals would mean that there would be no withdrawal agreement and the UK would leave the EU on 29 March 2019 facing a cliff-edge”
https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=1ca7aa11-a572-4d69-bc16-5d621b041e86
I cannot find any public notice from Barnier’s team or The Commission later than 2 August.
The European Parliament produced a document in July entitled :-
“The EU-UK withdrawal agreement Progress to date and remaining
difficulties”:-
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/IDAN/2018/625110/EPRS_IDA(2018)625110_EN.pdf
It contains this comment on the WA :-
“The aim for both the EU and the UK is to agree on the final text of the deal by October 2018,89 so that approval procedures in the EU and the UK can be concluded by 30 March 2019, when the entry into force of the withdrawal agreement is set. According to Article 50 TEU, the Council of the EU must approve the agreement with a ‘super-qualified majority’ (defined in this case as at least 72 % of the members of the Council, comprising at least 65 % of the population of the Member States – without the UK),90 while the European Parliament must give consent by a simple majority of its Members (including Members of the EP elected in the UK). Ratification in the Member States is not required for the withdrawal agreement.”.
It also explains the connection between the Future Relationship statement & the WA :-
“Article 50(2) TEU states that the agreement setting out the arrangements for a Member State’s withdrawal shall take account of the framework of its future relationship with the EU. Following its
decision in December 2017 to advance to a second phase in the talks, the European Council (EU-27) adopted specific guidelines on the future framework of EU-UK relations at its meeting on 22-
23 March 2018.95 The aim is to identify an ‘overall understanding of the framework for the future relationship’ between the EU and UK, which would be annexed as a political declaration to the
withdrawal agreement and referenced within. The framework for the future relationship would therefore need to be agreed alongside the withdrawal agreement. Only after the UK has left the EU,can the specific agreement(s) governing the future relations be legally concluded. ”
It is the last sentence in that quote which gives an inkling of the scope for ambiguity ( aka Fudge)
Colin: Why would you not think it possible?
I wasn’t saying it was impossible, but rather asking for suggestions from those who assume it will be signed, as to what changes in content they think would render it signable.
One thing that currently appears to prevent May signing it is the need to find a backstop acceptable to both the DUP and the EU/Ireland.
Do people think this fudgeable? Or that the EU will sign the WA without a workable backstop? Or that May will sign one with a workable backstop (ie SM; or Irish Sea customs frontier)?
SOMERJOHN
@”I wasn’t saying it was impossible, but rather asking for suggestions from those who assume it will be signed, as to what changes in content they think would render it signable.”
Well I am not competent to suggest how it will be resolved.
This is what the latest Draft WA says about it :-
“With respect to the DRAFT PROTOCOL ON IRELAND/NORTHERN IRELAND, the negotiators agree that a legally operative version of the “backstop” solution for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, in line with paragraph 49 of the Joint Report, should be agreed as part of the legal text of
the Withdrawal Agreement, to apply unless and until another solution is found.
The negotiators have reached agreement on some elements of the draft Protocol. They further agree that the full set of issues related to avoiding a hard border covered in the draft reflect those that
need to be addressed in any solution. There is as yet no agreement on the right operational approach, but the negotiators agree to engage urgently in the process of examination of all relevant
matters announced on 14 March and now under way.”
Colin: Well I am not competent to suggest how it will be resolved.
Quite. But a lot of people seem to assume the WA will be signed, and therefore they can concentrate on what follows.
I was curious as to whether they have any notion of how that could be accomplished, or whether it’s just a matter of shrugging and saying, “it’s bound to be so.”
At least I have my answer as far as you are concerned!
Colin
Somerjohn
Thanks to both for your recent posts, which have been very interesting.
I noticed the following:
“The Government has indicated that this vote will be held as soon as possible after the final text of a withdrawal agreement is agreed. ”
Maybe May is leaving agreement of the “final text” as late as possible, and meanwhile ratcheting up some reality about No Deal in the public mind, as the best hope of pushing something very like the draft WA through at the last moment and calling the bluff of JRM and the DUP . Dangerous game though.
Looking at the argument between TW and Alec I just don’t get TW’s position at all. It seems to demand a government that totally changes its spots, and manufacturers who suddenly start making things that they have not made before, storing more than they have ever stored before and exporting to places that have shown no desire for our goods, There is no sign that any of these things are happening on the scale that he wants or the speed that he needs. Much as I value the shorter of TW’s contributions, these latest screeds seem to have taken leave of reality,
SOMERJOHN
Would it be unreasonable to simply believe that a completed & signed WA is so important to all parties , that agreeing on what is essentially a contingency arrangement will be seen -by all parties-as imperative.
?
They don’t seem able to stop digging-regardless of the depth of the hole.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-antisemitism-row-jeremy-corbyn-jewish-movement-training-conference-a8496531.html
Trevor Warne,
” Myself and others have mentioned the £ multiple times. It was over-valued before the ref ”
Just as a for example, here is link to a $£ rate page, from 1963 to 2018. Thats the longest range the page allows. you will see the pound was pegged from 63 to about 1970 at $2.82. From 1970 to 2018 you could very approximately draw a straight line with the pound falling steadily to the level it has now, about half the value. Just when will the pound cease to be over valued? http://fxtop.com/en/historical-exchange-rates-graph-zoom.php?C1=GBP&C2=USD&A=1&DD1=01&MM1=01&YYYY1=1953&DD2=02&MM2=07&YYYY2=2018&LARGE=2&LANG=en&VAR=0
“I’m prepared to accept a lot of Leave might have believed the “land of milk and honey” from Project Hope back in Spring’16″
About 3/4 of them, if I recall the polling.
” if you check recent polls then that is no longer the case as even Leave net expect a negative short-term economic impact.”
‘net’ would presumably be about 1/2. Which implies the other half still believe in honey for tea. And I’m not clear how many believe in the long term negative consequences of brexit, which will be along in due course?
Colin: Would it be unreasonable to simply believe that a completed & signed WA is so important to all parties , that agreeing on what is essentially a contingency arrangement will be seen -by all parties-as imperative.
Well, that’s pretty much what I characterised as the “shrugging and saying, “it’s bound to be so.”” response.
@Patrickbrian (thanks for your reply) on the other hand, advances the suggestion that May will sign up to the EU’s preferred backstop (Irish Sea customs border), but leave it to the last minute and dare the DUP/Labour to vote against and carry the can for crashing out. (Apologies if I’ve over-egged the pudding in that summary.)
That’s a plausible suggestion though – as Patrick correctly observes – fraught with danger.
Either way, as I said, the WA has to be signed or we crash out. You’d think that would be a big talking point, but it doesn’t seem to be – which is where this discussion started.
@Somerjohn
It really would be playing with fire if Labour voted against the WA.
I can’t see the need for an a Irish Sea customs border if we’ve offered assurances over reciprocal alignment.
@Danny
My view is the pound will rebound to 1.4+ once the WA is agreed, but I think a long term 1.3 Euro to the pound is likely.
@Charles
I am afraid our prolix contributor seems to think that typing words makes them reality. An example in his latest screed is his casual reference to firms having to store a few extra parts after Brexit. The chief executives of a number of firms have made clear just what it will mean and a “few extra parts” simply underlines the irresponsible nature of Brexit ideology.