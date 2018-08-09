Two new voting intention polls out today, one from ICM in the Guardian and one from YouGov in the Times.
Topline figures from ICM are CON 39%(-1), LAB 40%(-1), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 6%(+1). Fieldwork was Friday to Sunday, and changes are from a fortnight ago. Clearly there is no significant change from the previous poll, and Labour and the Conservatives remain extremely close. Tabs for the ICM poll are here.
YouGov meanwhile have topline figures of CON 39%(+1), LAB 35%(-3), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 7%(+1). Fieldwork was a little more recent, between Wednesday and Thursday, and changes are from last week. The 35% figure for Labour here is their lowest since the general election. The usual caveats apply – it’s a single poll, so while that could be an indication that the ongoing Labour infighting over antisemitism has knocked their support, it could also just be normal sample variation. Wait to see if other polls show a similar drop before getting too excited. On best Prime Minister May leads Corbyn by 36%(+4) to 22%(-3), with 39% of people saying not sure. YouGov’s regular Brexit tracker found 42% saying Britain was right to vote to Leave, 45% saying it was wrong.
@JamesB
I profoundly disagree.
People want a solution, and are not that bothered by what ‘it’ comprises. How many really know the difference between a ‘Norway’ and a ‘Canada’?
MP
“If Corbyn was meeting with far left politicians”
Surely he does that every morning when he looks in the mirror.
@Millie
“People want a solution, and are not that bothered by what ‘it’ comprises. How many really know the difference between a ‘Norway’ and a ‘Canada’?”
Well, they should visit UKPR for enlightenment. Mountains of received wisdom on the subject, served up with a relish of wishful thinking, a soupcon of actual knowledge and a garnish of political prejudice.
Otherwise known as a dog’s breakfast.
@NearlyFrench
I am a glass half empty person. I have, however, been turned into a ‘whose stolen my full glass of beer person’ as you aptly describe it. I want to do something practical about this, however small and can only think of writing to my MP. I have a labour one.. What should I urge her to do? Or are we all doomed?
@ Millie
Well the public certainly didn’t seem keen on TM’s version of ‘it’ did they?
TREVOR WARNE
UKIP “resurgence” in seat numbers – CON lose 25 seats!
You might also find the 13 SCon seats disappearing, and although it’s too early to be sure which parties would benefit, they would likely be at least C&S for Lab.
@Jones
No, it isn’t cheap. It’s concerning,
Someone, somewhere is deliberately talking up those three in particular as Brexit hate figures and you’re parroting along with it.
Umunna has no power. He is now a peripheral figure in his own party. Vince Cable on the other hand leads an entire political party which is gaining in the polls and is devoted specifically to Remain. Why the concentration on the black politician rather than the white one who leads the Lib Dems? Why bang on about Peter Mandelson who last had any actual influence over a decade ago instead of Nick Clegg or Anna Soubry or Dominic Grieve? Why keep going on about Gina Miller who has documented the horrendous levels of racial abuse she gets?
Why those three specifically when almost all the significant Remainers in this country are white and straight? In the current climate, that is one hell of a coincidence Jones.
millie
“I know one thing which unites the British people: just get on with it.”
That is transparently wrong.
There is almost certainly a majority who will be deeply upset if and when we leave, whatever the terms – I am certainly one – so there is no chance of our being “united”.
We have also reached the point at which, whatever deal may be cobbled together, then a majority of leavers would be dissatisfied with it also.
There is a reasonably sized minority, who have very little interest in what is happening and who are bored by hearing about endless negotiations, who parrot the empty phrase “Why don’t they just get on with it” or the even more ludicrous “Why don’t we just walk out?”
Whatever awaits us it is clearly not unity.
@Millie you may be not that bothered by whether the UK stays in the single market or not but I think an awful lot of people – on both sides of the debate – are and that is what is at stake between Norway and Canada
@Chris Riley
“Why those three specifically when almost all the significant Remainers in this country are white and straight? In the current climate, that is one hell of a coincidence Jones.”
I’m afraid you pigeon holed them beyond their Brexit viewpoints, and then proceeded to try and smear me.
Again, cheap and bitterly desperate.
MILLIE
Thanks
I agree with you entirely
With regard to Johnson, I have no idea what is meant by people who want a “full disciplinary enquiry”.
How long would it take to ask him if he wrote the words and whether he regretted them?
“Yes” and “no” would represent the shortest full disciplinary enquiry on record.
@Markw – “It is true that the economic arguments for solar / battery are at best marginal, but If powerwalls were 1000 quid as Alec suggests in his final flourish then it would clearly be economical as just power shifting from off peak, 5ishp per kwh compared to 15pish will repay in a few years.”
That’s the thing – I’m just not so sure that it will be. If we are looking at PV linked systems, these produce primarily during peak rate daytime anyway, so unless you are producing significantly more than you can consume, which is difficult for most domestic PV systems, you might end up storing power at the expensive time and releasing at off peak rates. I’m not sure why you would do that.
It’s far more likely, in my view, that power companies will develop flexible tariffs based on smart meter technology so they will offer small scale producers an enhanced rate for exports at peak times, making additional battery storage at home uneconomic.
I’ve run the numbers in multiple scenarios for typical properties, and to reiterate my point, even at £1,000, I can’t really see the point of additional battery storage for PV linked systems. If the household has an electric vehicle, the need for more battery storage gets even less relevant.
I suspect that when we get there, the future of domestic generation for most properties will not involve battery storage, as there will be more economical ways to utilise the output.
@Millie
“I know one thing which unites the British people: just get on with it.”
In the sense that most recent polls show a majority in favour of remaining? Or do you have a special means of divining what “the British people” think?
@Crossbat
Indeed!
To be fair, the UKPR standard of debate is pretty high, although occasionally a little fractious. I certainly have learned quite a bit about Brexit, although an awful lot goes over my head.
I must say that my reputation in the Dog and Ferret is much enhanced – I can talk of Canada, Norway, WTO, soft, hard, the Northern Ireland border, the CU and the ECJ as if I know all about it. I am presently advocating ‘a soft Canada’…
Crossbat: I think it would have been much more uplifting, and sent a much stronger message, if the crowd that gathered outside Bookmarks had not just been the usual suspects. Socialists sticking up for other socialists is pretty uninspiring, to be honest. More a case of them rallying round their own flag (something they are increasingly prepared to do at any cost, eg the denial of anti-Semitism in Labour), rather than the genuine solidarity of reaching out to others in need.
The problem of course, is that if someone like me turned up there to express my sympathy, (and yes, of course I’m sympathetic) I wouldn’t have been made welcome. It was a display of in-group versus out-group – with people like me, of course, brazenly lumped together in the out-group with the far-right losers who committed the raid.
And as for that opening couplet – could it be any tweer?
Turk:
Be fair now. Surely you don’t imagine someone who dresses like Jeremy Corbyn does ever looks in the mirror?
(More seriously, I wouldn’t call JC far-left. You wouldn’t see him donning an Antifa mask and looking for trouble with the police.)
As some kind of reply to Alec:
I put together What Happens Next as a way of clarifying what could be to come. The problem is, in isolation every single scenario sounds unlikely and can be dismissed for several reasons. Yet something has to happen! So you have to consider all the different flavours of unlikely.
I used my opinions of what is legally, logistically and politically possible. But I tried not to colour it with what I want (or it would have been a list with only one outcome…)
The problem with No Deal is the timing. It needs to be avoided *very soon* but those making the decision (Conservative MPs) might not find out enough about it until it is way too late.
Barbazenzero: UKIP never really had a foothold in Scotland (IIRC in 2015 they polled about 2% north of the border). So why you think a UKIP resurgence would damage the Tories in Scotland more than in England is beyond me.
The Scottish Tories may fall back for other reasons, of course, but UKIP won’t be anything to do with it.
CB11
@”I think that’s absolutely wonderful and the ultimate up yours to Johnsonism and Farage and UKIP and all the rest. ”
A pity you ended a nice story with a typical piece of smearing conflation.
The sort of attitude I confidently expect to find in the ” intellectual and largely middle class” gatherings at that Bookshop.
Attitudes which, it turns out have been rejected in a much quirkier way in Italy.
I feel sure, after reading your piece, you will appreciate this story in the Times today:-
Upmarket Capalbio on the Italian Tuscan coast has a very select beach. Known as The Last Beach, it has, for years , been the summer watering hole for Italy’s left-wing intellectuals , opinion makers & MPs. Locals wistfully recall the days when Capalbio’s beach & restaurants were used by Romano Prodi & the other Left Elite of Italy to put the world to rights each August & plot the Laws to ensure it in September. “Journalists dashed between deckchairs to collect quotes from publicity hungry politicians who would then retreat at night to the nearby hill town for their literary & intellectual events.”
I say “wistfully” because this “Little Athens” is no more. The Italian Left has no ideology to talk about any more since the Internet stopped them dictating how people vote.
Since the March election which overthrew this little cabal in Capalbio; over on the Adriatic Coast , on the overcrowded beaches of Milano Marittima, Mr Salvini has been mobbed this summer by his adoring new voters.
Meanwhile in Capalbio, locals have rather tarnished the veneer of moral superiority which they enjoyed , by objecting to the arrival of 50 asylum seekers.
I like that the Italian Left pontificate on a beach, whereas the British Left do it in a book shop :-)
POLLTROLL
@”And as for that opening couplet – could it be any tweer?”
From Rosen?
Oh yes-lots.
He’ll be flogging that little effort on the internet soon-or at his next self-publicity event…………………which he is very very good at.
POLLTROLL
If you read my post you’ll not see a reference to UKIP.
TREVOR WARNE
I would have thought it would be in People’sVote interest to release the seat breakdown info but I haven’t seen it. If you/others see it please post.
I actually linked at 8:30pm to the map yesterday:
https://www.bestforbritain.org/map
though obviously you do need to know where a particular constituency is to click on it – I don’t think there’s a list anywhere.
Obviously the provisos I mentioned still apply:
http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/blog/archives/10017/comment-page-6#comment-1191780
@Hal
‘I put together What Happens Next as a way of clarifying what could be to come. The problem is, in isolation every single scenario sounds unlikely and can be dismissed for several reasons. Yet something has to happen! So you have to consider all the different flavours of unlikely.
I used my opinions of what is legally, logistically and politically possible. But I tried not to colour it with what I want (or it would have been a list with only one outcome…)
The problem with No Deal is the timing. It needs to be avoided *very soon* but those making the decision (Conservative MPs) might not find out enough about it until it is way too late.’
My point in a way, but better expressed. As you say ‘Yet something has to happen!’, which is much the same as ‘get on with it’.
There is no majority for any particular outcome, but there is a majority for ‘get on with it’.
Delay is the enemy of a successful negotiation.
millie
“There is no majority for any particular outcome, but there is a majority for ‘get on with it’.”
Which would lead to an “outcome” – which will attract majority disapproval.
“Delay is the enemy of a successful negotiation.”
That’s just a meaningless soundbite.
Polltroll
“You wouldn’t see him donning a Antofagasta mask and looking for trouble with the police”
No I agree with his form he’s much more likely to share a platform with them and later claim he thought it was a fancy dress event sponsored by the police.
Soft Canada, would that be Neil Young in his sensitive music phase, or maybe Brian Adams’ naff sot rock?
JJ
Early Joni I think.
Or Four Strong Winds?
Maybe, If You Could Read My Mind.
Looks like I’ve got the usual suspects at it again.
Rosen debunking operation in full swing already and much internet trawling for ready-made off the shelf rebuttal stories.
Tory HQ couldn’t have been any quicker!
Or maybe Richard Littlejohn
……………so you didn’t like my Italian Socialist Beach story CB?
I’m disappointed. I had you down as a broad minded student of politics.
Ah well .
Sigh.
@Rosieanddaisie
Well, maybe so.
But the polling does seem quite clear: no outcome will please the majority of voters.
Some posters seem to think that delay is therefore a good option, presumably hoping that an outcome that is popular will eventually emerge. Or it might help their preferred solution to win through.
I just don’t think that is very likely, and I suspect that delay will only cause further uncertainty and economic damage.
Not a soundbite surely.
@jonesinbangor
“’m afraid you pigeon holed them beyond their Brexit viewpoints, and then proceeded to try and smear me.
Again, cheap and bitterly desperate.”
I didn’t see any attempt to smear you in @chrisriley’s post but I did see you avoiding answering his question why these three people seem to have been singled out for particular vitriol. I also recall the Daily Mail in its “enemies of the people” diatribe against the Supreme Court singling out one judge as being ” openly gay”; do you think that was coincidence?
@colin
Good to see you are so relaxed about fascists attacking a bookshop in London. And, of course, ignoring the links between people like Johnson, Farage, UKIP, Bannon and their courting and encouragement of the far right.
@Rosieanddaisie
I can agree on Joni.
HIRETON
Is there a link between the idiots who burnt a bookshop & Johnson?-I mean in fact rather than in your dreams.
Where did I say I was relaxed about them?. Or even mention them?
Rhetorical questions old chap-I know the answers :-)
Colin 3.32
‘L’ultima spiaggia’.
Ultimo/a in Italian can mean ‘last’ but also ‘latter’, ‘latest’ or ‘ultimate’.
My guess is that Capalbio’s nickname means the last of those words – or ‘l’ultima’.
As for the rest of your posted comment, I leave it to others to respond.
@ RM – thanks, apologies for missing your post. I’ll get one of my kids to ‘hack’ the map for the data so I can load into my seat predictor to see the change by party and check demographics etc. They showed me how to do it but I can’t find the data in the XHR bit so will have to call in expert help!
Appreciate the rest of the info in that post as well, certainly a lot of MoE is involved at a seat level but still useful to see any ‘themes’ when you aggregate back up by party, demographics, etc (e.g. is it vote stacking in LAB metro seats, have very safe CON seats moved more to Remain, are seats with older demographic still Leave, ‘coastal’ seats, etc). As I’ve said in some of my posts one of the key issues here is that Remain are in full campaign mode and Leave are not. New CON leader and policies to “buy votes” in the seats/regions they need and well, maybe we’ll get to see what impact that has hence the importance of knowing where the “effort” will be required ;)
@ BZ, POLLTROLL – Scotland is tricky (it was described as 3D in 2017GE – 1/ Indy YES/NO, 2/ Left/Right, 3/ Brexit Remain/Leave).
Scottish polling and crossbreaks generally shows the %s roughly unchanged since 2017 but we know Scottish seats can be prone to huge swings and many of the seats are held with small majorities. IMHO the huge swings in ’15 and ’17 were a reaction to Indy1 in ’15 and a bit of a reversal in ’17 and hence less likely to see quite such huge swings next time (although the small majorities mean we’d still possibly see quite a few seats move around)
If we assume the GE is when all 3Ds are still important then I’d be quite happy SCON would be in keep most/all of their current seats and with a decent campaign effort in seat/region specific “buy vote” policies, maybe make some gains.
The seats they currently have and are 2nd in (to SNP) are mainly pro-union (high % NO in IndyRef1) and/or ‘fishing’ and historically more to the ‘right’. Should be clear how SCON should focus a campaign ;)
Re: “getting on with it”
Anecdotal, I know, but yesterday I had a conversation with an elderly gentleman (older than I, at any rate) who said “They should just get on with it! They should just walk away. It’s a mess. The EU isn’t going to give us an easy deal.”
“It” was leaving the EU. “They” were the government. I was appalled.
I had assumed, wrongly, that he was in favour of Brexit. On the contrary! His view, it turned out, was that the UK should suffer the inevitable consequences of its stupidity – and the sooner the better! I found that I very much agree with him after all.
@ HIRETON
“I didn’t see any attempt to smear you in @chrisriley’s post but I did see you avoiding answering his question why these three people seem to have been singled out for particular vitriol. I also recall the Daily Mail in its “enemies of the people” diatribe against the Supreme Court singling out one judge as being ” openly gay”; do you think that was coincidence?”
I didn’t answer his question, because it was entirely based on supposition by him. And I’m not a journalist for the Daily Mail, so that one doesn’t stick either, thanks.