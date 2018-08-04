A quick update on recent voting intention polls. When I last updated in mid-July, there was a clear trend towards Labour across the polling companies, with YouGov, Opinium, Deltapoll all showing the Conservatives dropping backing significantly in the wake of the Johnson & Davis resignations (whether one attributes that to the Chequers agreement or the resignations it is impossible to say from the evidence given they were so close together. My guess is that it is a combination of the two).
The later polling towards the end of July suggested that movement had flattened out a bit – the last four published polls are below:
YouGov/Times (20th Jul) – CON 38%, LAB 39%, LDEM 9%, UKIP 6%
ICM/Guardian (22nd Jul) – CON 40%, LAB 41%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 5%
YouGov/Times (23rd Jul) – CON 38%, LAB 38%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 6%
Ipsos MORI/Standard (24th Jul) – CON 38%, LAB 38%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 6%
As you can see, two had Labour a point ahead, the later two had the parties neck-and-neck again. That clear Labour lead we breifly saw appears to have quickly faded again once the media was no longer focusing on Chequers & the resignations. That’s not to say there is no lasting impact at all. Back in May and June polls were showing a consistent Tory lead – that has gone; UKIP appeared dead in the water, but in these latest polls they are still up at 5% or 6%. Finally, and least noticed, polls showing the Lib Dems breaching double figures are increasingly common. There were five of them in July, compared to just one in June and just one in May.
ALEC
So………..UK paid Euro 0.9 bn pa over that period into Research projects & received Euro 1.0 bn pa back for funding research projects .
And UK paid NET overall Euro 9.6 bn pa
What is the relevence of the net “Research” gain of Euro 0.1 bn pa?.
Overall UK PAID nearly 100 times that to EU.
SOMERJOHN
@”, around 32 000 people are employed by the European Commission and another 3,500 by the general secretariat of the European Council.”
Perhaps a little more when you dig a bit ?
http://openeuropeblog.blogspot.com/2007/01/how-many-people-work-for-eu.html
Shouldn’t the appropriate comparator for the Central Civil Service of the UK be the Civil Service of each Nation State in the EU-adjusted for population?
The EU workforce is that of a supra-national body.
Allan Christie
“The difference with unelected EU bureaucrats (I call them the unpronounceable’s) is that we can’t hold them to account where back in the UK we can simply dispense of them if the government is up to the task.”
I can understand the political advantage of the endless repetition of a piece if daft tautology such as “unelected bureaucrats”.
I heard my wife’s aged uncle use it yesterday (he was the only Leaver at the friends & family gathering for our anniversary).
It remains a damn fool phrase, however!
Administrative staff (like his son and daughter), even at very senior levels, are “unelected”.
As to which “we” can easily dispense with them, you are not clear, though you seem to suggest that the UK Government can ensure a politically supportive Civil Service by sacking ones who give advice they don’t like, and appointing ones who tell them what they want to hear.
I’m sure that does happen in some UK departments, but it’s not a process most people would wish to see becoming a regular feature of public service.
There is a somewhat dangerous growth of approval, by some elements in the public sphere, of the politicisation of the administration and delivery of public services.
I doubt that you would really want to see that happen, but having swallowed the poison drip fed by Leavers for most of your life, it seems possible that that poison may have killed off some necessary moral dimension in your soul!
Somerjohn
You quote the number of U.K. bureaucratics ,but then only quote the number of bureaucratics working directly for the EU commission. I never stated the commission just the EU in general.
Perhaps if we follow your reasoning and add in the number who operate in the 27 countries of the EU instead of just the commission, you might well find the EU is the natural home of the bureaucratic.
Colin @ Somerjohn
The debate as “who employs most staff” is a rather arid one.
I have no reason to doubt the agency numbers etc in your link, but to try (for whatever reason) to calculate the numbers of “unelected bureaucrats” in the UK would require to include those staff employed by LAs to implement programmes that central government requires them to perform (even when, as in England, it doesn’t seem to fund these).
At whatever level of government, public administration requires to be done. Usually, major policy options are considered and recommended by departmental senior officials. Elected members have the final say, which is fine.
I have a reasonably intimate knowledge of policy decisions in my own council being taken in secret by the ruling group (without the benefit of cost/benefit analysis etc) from senior officials. They were a *!*****£^^^ disaster!
The current UK Cabinet’s decision making process appears to be following a similar pattern.
Colin
I also noted this in that Open Europe link –
“The power of the EU doesn’t just depend on employing a lot of pen pushers, but on imposing a whole supranational legal system.”
Equally true that “the power of the UK doesn’t just depend on employing a lot of pen pushers, but on imposing a whole supranational legal system.”
Hawthorn: This is a no-win situation for Theresa May in trying to protect Conservative Party interests.
…
Some people have compared her position to the Kobayashi Maru scenario from Star Trek 2. Not a bad analogy IMO.
I agree. An apt comparison. Whatever she does, the fact of the outcome will be wrong jusged against the speculation on the outcome of any other course of action.
hal: Since nothing much is happening on the brexit front, it seems a good time to re-issue “What happens now?”. I’m starting to think about it and here are the preliminary ruminations.
…
So it must be a U-turn on the NI backstop. I’m expecting this to be deconstructed into different language, perhaps with special conditions for different sectors. But that’s what it has to be. It isn’t such a political no-no for Conservatives, since none of them actually represent Northern Ireland. There’s just the DUP standing in the way, at least until their bluff is called. And I’ve no idea what they are going to do when it is!
I agree it has to be something serious on the NI backstop. Mention of Kobayashi Maru leads me to think it is going to be a fairly last moment and final action.
I am quite doubting that there is any wriggle room between the requirements of the EU or the DUP. Adonis in The New European says of his recent NI visit “… it became clear to me … that.,despite its public protestations to the contrary. the DUP supports a hard brexit precisely because, for sectarian reasons, it wants new barriers with the Republic of Ireland.”
So May can deliver No Backstop to the DUP and No Deal for everyone or she can deliver a Backstop and a deal. Given the strong mainland leaver opinion preferring to lose NI rather than drop brexit, I think she has to face down the DUP. I think she might have to tell the DUP to take a backstop or take a border poll. And the fact that she could have a border poll by a ministerial order means that the DUP could not stop her in parliament.
Plus she could make it clear that a border poll result in favour of the union would be taken as a mandate for a backstop. It is rough stuff and it could result in the end of her government, but if the border poll order were signed, it would leave the DUP with a border poll they do not want and the prospect of a Corbyn government and the hope would be that the DUP are not quite mad enough for a border poll.
There is now no getting out of this without breaking something.
WB
As I have said, I don’t know the detail of the employer’s conduct towards Mr McEleny. But one might speculate a little. I guess that the issue of Mr McEleny’s SNP membership and his “philosophical belief” has never been raised with him until this particular set of circumstances that seems to have led to his resignation.
So, why now and why not before?
What about the approach of the MoD to all other employees, whatever their nationality – have they been questioned about their philosophical beliefs? If not, why?
Why is a philosophical belief regarded as a security threat?
HAL
You may already have seen this analysis of the issues that affect the possible resolution of the NI / Irish border.
https://www.channel4.com/news/factcheck/factcheck-what-are-the-options-for-the-irish-border-after-brexit
It is easier for the EU to accept a hard border than to accept a soft border with cherry picking.
it is easier for the UK to accept a hard border than to find an acceptable solution to a soft border.
OLDNAT
@”Equally true that “the power of the UK doesn’t just depend on employing a lot of pen pushers, but on imposing a whole supranational legal system.”
When I wrote that phrase I imediately thought of you & the response I would receive.
You did not disappoint :-)
Sam
A bit of background about DSDA Beith (it’s a couple of miles from my house, and known locally as “The Admirality” from its former naval purpose).
There are around 400 civilian employees and it “provides storage, processing and maintenance of much of the UK Armed Forces’ precision guided weaponry.” (ALARM , Tomahawk, Storm Shadow, and Brimstone missiles, and the Spearfish torpedo).
Consequently, all employees require security clearance (you wouldn’t someone with an ISIL adherence working there).
I know folk who work there, and some of them support indy, and some don’t – a fairly standard Scottish workplace, in other words.
Leaving aside the legal aspects of the case, this does seem to be yet another example of a somewhat ignorant administration (in a far away country, of which we know little) taking a foolish decision in circumstances that they don’t understand.
It seems rather similar to the BBC’s decision to use copyright claims to shut down the Wings and Moridura YouTube channels – an exercise that has caused them to humiliatingly withdraw.
Colin
“When I wrote that phrase”
Are you telling us that you are the author of that Open Europe article?
Technicolouroctober.
“”Some people have compared her position to the Kobayashi Maru scenario from Star Trek 2. Not a bad analogy IMO.”
I agree. ”
The solution to the original problem was to cheat and change the scenario. ignore the refrendum.
Oldnat
Thanks. i had already reached the same conclusions as you describe in your final two paragraphs.
The Admirality has travelled far – even to Norn Iron
Sam,
Thanks – but the article pre-dates the December agreement and the subsequent text of the draft withdrawal agreement produced by the EU. That makes a lot of it out-of-date (in particular, the parts about the Irish Sea border).
‘You should try being a Scot, who believes in Scotland’s Independence, having to deal with one group whose first loyalty is to Westminster & UK, and another whose first loyalty is to EU. Only a minority of Scots actually believe in Scotland.
‘Superb analysis from Jim Fairlie, Oldnat would be well advised to take note.
OLDNAT
………..er no …?
I am the author of “The EU workforce is that of a supra-national body.”
Colin,
Is it in Waterstones yet?
Joe James B
Many of us have known Jim Fairlie for a long time, and have long considered him a somewhat erratic soul, who represents some of the opinion that exists in that smallest of the “quadrants” that exist over the constitutional choices for Scotland – the “no union of any kind” stance.
It’s a little presumptuous of you to imagine that someone who has spent almost 60 years campaigning for Scottish autonomy, not to know of the views of Jim and the Free Scotland Party.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_Scotland_Party
Colin
Ah! So you didn’t write the phrase that I quoted from the article, and which you repeated in your response to me.
You wrote a completely different phrase, which I had made no comment on.
It seems a remarkably obscure and confusing mental process that you are employing.
I`ve briefly looked in, and find Colin @ 5.03 pm peddling very dodgy, biased figures on EU payments and funding for research and innovation.
The Royal Society figures for 2007-2013 are much different to Colin`s “net research gain of 0.1 bn Euros per annum”. RS says the UK contributed 5.4 bn E and received back 8.8 bn E.
https://fullfact.org/europe/our-eu-membership-fee-55-million/
As for this absurd 9.6 bn E per annum NET UK contribution, I have no doubt that gullible Colin has not made any estimate for what the EU paid to private UK individuals, nor calculated what it will cost the UK government administrators to carry out necessary tasks now done for us by EU administrators, one tiny example being supervising the Habitats Directive.
Back in January when Carillion failed, Colin told us from afar it would make no difference to the completion of the AWPR around Aberdeen since there were two other companies contracted to carry out the work. In January the completion date was June 2018, but now in August we have just been given a list of road closures due to AWPR construction for the next 3 months. Also Transport Scotland are saying some of the new bridges need repairs, and there will be speed limits of 40 and 50 mph for 3 months once the AWPR opens “to prevent the road being damaged”.
Danny
“The only winning move is not to play”
I thought the chess term Zugzwang quite apt for Brexit:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zugzwang
Zugzwang (German for “compulsion to move”, pronounced [?tsu?ktsva?]) is a situation found in chess and other games wherein one player is put at a disadvantage because they must make a move when they would prefer to pass and not move. The fact that the player is compelled to move means that their position will become significantly weaker. A player is said to be “in zugzwang” when any possible move will worsen their position.
Colin,
The point about research funding is that it is an area where British scientists are highly competitive. We punch above our weight in this area vital to industry and prestige in the land of Newton, Maxwell and Hawking. Scientists have zero faith that the British government wil be wise enough to replace the funding lost when we leave the EU, since the savings which are illusory anyway if GDP and tax revenue fall as a consequence of leaving, have already been promised several times over to the NHS, farmers, extra bureaucrats and customs officers, and giant lorry parks in Kent!
“The only winning move is not to play”
“Zugzwang”
In discussions on this site I often find it advisable to think “wurfit?” – viz: Is it really worth the bother of posters replying to challenges to points they’ve made.
No lives will be saved, no minds will be changes and – worst of all – no points gained – so the answer is almost always “No; it’s not”.
Plus it will mean that post-skipping takes longer than it really needs to.
On the subject of jolly good posts, I was surprised to see, in “A View From the Allotment”, the suggestion that we will be brexitting on WTO terms. That was a bit of shock analysis I must say.
Here`s the link I meant to include at 9.16 pm, to repudiate Colin`s figures:
https://royalsociety.org/topics-policy/projects/uk-research-and-european-union/role-of-EU-in-funding-UK-research/uk-and-eu-research-funding/
HAL
:-) :-) :-)
ANDREW111
I understand that fear-it is a different point.
It is the belief that UK voters would be more certain of Research Funding ( if that is a priority for them) which emanates from UK’s EU Budget Contribution, channelled via Brussels, than direct from their own Government.
I think this is a theme which runs through the Remain advocates’ thinking across the piece. ie UK Governments cannot be relied upon to do the things which those advocates think are needed. Whereas Brussels can.
It is why, imo, the whole notion of National Sovereignty simply does register on their radar. Indeed the very concept is inimical to the “proper” conduct of affairs in this Country-by the EU.
Davwel
Have you a link to the “list of road closures due to AWPR construction for the next 3 months”?
I’ve only seen the slip road closure at Stonehaven overnight on Tues/Wed for finishing/lining works, and the report in the P&J of the Tories fulminating about the closure of the C13K [1] and the risks when driving a sports car on roads with potholes [2].
[1] I only learned this summer that “Unclassified roads” still have the sub-categories of C, D, and U that I remember from my youth.
[2] Demanding greater public expenditure for their own benefit, but not for the benefit of others is a strange (though not unexpected) position for some Tories to take.
DAVWEL
@”The Royal Society figures for 2007-2013 are much different to Colin`s “net research gain of 0.1 bn Euros per annum”. RS says the UK contributed 5.4 bn E and received back 8.8 bn E.
Yep-but over SEVEN years.
So the calc is -Paid 5.4 over 7 = 0.8 pa
Received 8.8 over 7 =1.2 pa
Net Received =0.4 pa ( not 0.1 my bad )
This pales into insignificance against UK’s net EU Budget Contribution-the one quoted in EU Budget numbers -the one which they have written papers about suggesting options for replacing that net sum of money each year .
Colin
“I think this is a theme which runs through the Remain advocates’ thinking across the piece. ie UK Governments cannot be relied upon to do the things which those advocates think are needed. Whereas Brussels can.”
There is something in that (though it would be better if you used similar terminologies for the governance of the EU and the UK).
The political process in the UK means that a Government can have an overall majority in Parliament, via the support of only a pretty small percentage of the electorate from a relatively small part of the UK, and has virtually total power to do what it wishes.
The EU’s process requires seeking compromise solutions to identified problems that can attract sufficient support from the disparate needs of different interests in different states.
In the UK’s devolved administrations, an overall majority is a rarity, and parties need to find allies to put through (or block) legislation.
In the 3 levels of governance that we have, Westminster is uniquely able to push through measures that have only minority and/or sectional support.
By its very nature, it can ignore any need to reach out to maximise support, and to find consensual solutions.
Those who like “strong government” will tend to like the Westminster model – if Labour, because they hope to get an occasional chance of power, if Tory, because they will usually have that power.
Those who prefer consensus solutions will tend to prefer the EU or devolved administration models.
Re science funding. Something that is overlooked beyond any raw numbers is the influence the UK has in setting the overall programme directions. Something that even if we continue as an associate member we will lose power over, at least formally.
This seems rather typical of the paradoxical brexit mindset of accusing anyone expressing a doubt about the process of talking the country down despite having been doing that for decades by underestimating the UK’s adeptness at exerting influence in the EU (Cameron era excepted for fairly obvious reasons).
Another Monday, another belated YouGov poll (f/w 30-31 Jul) sneaked out in the hope that no one will notice how boring it is:
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2018/08/03/voting-intention-conservatives-38-labour-38-30-31-/
It’s dated 3 Aug but didn’t appear on the site till later Monday and the tables:
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/84hkmi8wyn/TimesResults_180731_VI_Trackers_w.pdf
didn’t appear on the Archive then either. So it may be that someone has failed to manage the auto-post feature.
The VI is almost heroically static, especially as it’s another tie:
Con 38% (-)
Lab 38% (-)
Lib Dem 10% (-)
SNP/PC 4% (-)
UKIP 6% (-)
Green 3% (-)
Other 1% (+1)
Looking at the details there’s slight movements to DK from Lab and Con, as we have seen in previous weeks, but it’s minor and pretty common at this time of year. The London subsample looks very strange (Con 40, Lab 34) but is based on a small sample (157). Maybe everyone in Inner London was rendered comatose with the sun.
The trackers again are pretty unmoving, with again a slight drop in ‘Best Party for’ for both Lab and Con in many categories (Con maybe again hit more) but it’s all marginal stuff. Not sure continues to win Best PM and there’s little change on most important issues.
There’s no questions on Brexit – not even the ones normally asked weekly such as Right/Wrong. So it’s possible there’s more questions to come – probably with results as dull as these.
DANNY
Peterw: ” The Tories can’t outflank Labour on remain”
They can. They state they are halting brexit while labour still support it sort of. Then labour loses its remain advantage.
No all Labour has to do is state that this is the first wise Brexit decision that the Tories have made, due to them having wasted the last two years on internal fighting. To hardline believers, it’s the easiest thing in the world to portray the Conservatives as having ‘betrayed’ Brexit due to lack of engagement. And for everyone else, they will see Labour supporting a stop to Brexit, while still no doubt insisting on the tests that make it impossible to carry out.
Then Labour sit back and watch all hell break loose in the Tory Party. And keep on trying to force a new election in some way or other.
Of course if Labour did manage to get into power some way or another, they would just do exactly as suggested above. Not renounce Brexit immediately, but ask the EU for an indefinite pause to try to negotiate a new ‘deal’. A triumph for Britain would then be announced and maybe sealed with a referendum.
Theresa May’s grand tour of Europe reminds me of the Byzantine Emperor Manuel II, who went around Western Europe looking for aid against the Ottomans. He went home empty-handed, and quite soon after, there was no more Byzantine empire. Perhaps an omen.
On polling, perhaps we are not quite back to two-party politics. Then again, it seems a rare thing. Two main parties around 40% is about the best we’ll get at the moment.
OLDNAT
@”The EU’s process requires seeking compromise solutions to identified problems that can attract sufficient support from the disparate needs of different interests in different states.”
Other observers might put it differently-like this perhaps
The EU’s process allows the views of major economies like Germany & France to predominate in policy outcomes. The CAP, & policy on Fiscal Transfers, and Immigration may all be seen as examples -respectively advantaging the national interest of France, Disadvantaging Indebted members because of German historic factors & disadvantaging members at the external border for the advantage of inland members.
Colin,
Yes, you are correct. In my 60+ years the EU has generally done much more of what I wanted than British governments of all shades. Most EU countries (I accept this does not apply to some of the more recent arrivals, and the overquick expansion of the EU encouraged by the likes of Boris Johnson was a mistake) are more democratic than the UK (ie. do not use FPTP) and as OLDNAT says, are more used to consensus politics in the interests of the majority of people than the LabContrick of putting Party interest above all else.
All UK governments in my lifetime have cut research funding in real terms other than Blair. Unfortunately he also decided to invade Iraq, so it was not a great bargain. I noted how countries like Germany wisely kept out of that one.. The Coalition government did keep research funding level in cash terms, which was better than what happened to most areas.
As you rightly say, national sovereignty is not very important to me. I would like to transfer power away from Westminster in both directions. Most young people also do not see the need for the nation state, which is why ultimately we will be back in the EU.
The EU process is designed to transfer money from the richer to the poorer countries, with the idea that all will become richer. That is why we have our budget contribution that you dislike so much. It is why all the peripheral countries that you say are getting a terrible deal nevertheless want to stay in..Sometimes countries like Greece use that money really foolishly, and sometimes there is a world recession caused by greedy bankers which makes things difficult for everyone…
Having worked for years in democracy, this is another rare topic where I feel I have special knowledge.
The bizarre Leave idea that we will have more democracy to leave the EU… Is just not true. I’m saying that from a professional point of view.
Sure the EU is a larger polity, and the commission is powerful
However in the UK we have FPTP – which notably kept UKIP outrageously without an MP except by defections – and the House of Lords. An entire unelected (well not by common people) chamber of Parliament which can block and initiate legislation and act as a backdoor for creating unelected ministers and even prime ministers! That’s as well as the civil service (which maps to the commission).
None of the Leavers who claim this argument can ever define what they mean by “democracy”. I can imagine a definition which shows the EU and UK are similarly democratic. But given how bad Westminster is at democracy, I’m struggling to find a definition which makes the UK more democratic.
Roger Mexico,
” all Labour has to do is state that this is the first wise Brexit decision that the Tories have made, due to them having wasted the last two years on internal fighting. To hardline believers, it’s the easiest thing in the world to portray the Conservatives as having ‘betrayed’ Brexit due to lack of engagement. And for everyone else, they will see Labour supporting a stop to Brexit”
The evidence suggests a lot of people have voted on the basis of Brexit, and against traditional party loyalty. Where it did not change their vote, it must have reinforced it. All that goes away if brexit is off. People might continue to believe the tories are more pro brexit than labour, but if its off, its off.
Floating leavers would have to decided whether to support a moribund UKIP -waste of vote – or vote tory. Most leavers were tories, so presumably with brexit gone as an issue, most go back there or stay there. Its all very well being angry with your party that it has done one thing you dislike, but if there is nowhere else to go and you like its other positions….
And, of course, there will be remainers who went to lab or lib but who would be much happier returning to tory once brexit is no longer a dealbreaker.
“Then Labour sit back and watch all hell break loose in the Tory Party.”
If tory splits are managed well they will help to minimise voter loss. If your MP in a leave area is still railing against national policy to remain, then presumably he will keep onboard the leave vote. I have argued before that managed splits on Brexit are a way for the tory party to survive this situation, not a sign of collapse. It is a long established position.
ANDREW111
Thanks.
I agree that this viewpoint is at the heart of Eu support & the Remain “camp” in UK.
I don’t agree with you about “consensus” politics in EU.
I am not a supporter of Continental style coalition. I prefer FPTP
re your @”The EU process is designed to transfer money from the richer to the poorer countries, with the idea that all will become richer. That is why we have our budget contribution that you dislike so much. It is why all the peripheral countries that you say are getting a terrible deal nevertheless want to stay in.”
I have a more nuanced view of that.
The Commission’s Budget does include large chunks of money being distributed under programs like Regional & Structural Funding . Together with the so called Convergence & Stability rules on Public Finances , the package is supposed to produce convergent economies across the Union.
It doesn’t & hasn’t.
Economic migration within the Union is significant & has been a major source of contention in UK pre brexit vote.
Regional & Structural Fund distribution is not assessed for outcomes. No one knows what its effects are or whether it is a useful way to distribute the tax income of member states.
The sticking plaster of Convergence & Stability rules has failed & is failing. France & Germany breach them with impunity when needs must. Club Med countries have failed to control Public Finances, but Member state Sovereign Debt is most certainly NOT addressed with Fiscal Transfers from the rich countries. The rich northern countries have an aversion to State Debt & a propensity for Fiscal prudence. Germany has refused to countenance Fiscal Transfers for Debt sharing. Its solution has been bailout loans with stringent conditionality, which has caused great suffering.
Macron sees all this clearly & has pressed Fiscal Union , including an EU Finance Minister upon Merkel. The Commission meanwhile proposes more direct slices of member State taxes ( not Budget Contributions) to be directed to Commission use.
Merkel continues to set her face against anything which looks like Debt Union & Fiscal Transfers, believing that Brussels oversight of Member State Public Finance ratios will suffice.
I’m sorry but your rosy view of the Rich helping The Poor & Consensus Politics is not one I recognise or one supported by evidence.
ON @ 10.30 pm
You asked for a link to simple 3-month list of road closures/restrictions due to AWPR work, and I wish I could give it to you. But what we are having to do is hunt through the all-Aberdeenshire list:
https://online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/apps/roadworks/default.aspx
It was the Aberdeen Evening Express that wrote of a list, but maybe they had merely spotted B9077 Risk Mitigation due to AWPR work to 3rd Dec 2018. And A947, B977, C22c AWPR work to 31 Oct 2018., etc, etc
It`s all very frustrating especially when I scrutinise the list and linked maps on the night before I try to do some plant recording, and plan a route. Then next morning I go and find a totally unannounced blockage where a C road runs below the new AWPR. A workman comes and says “you won`t get through for at least an hour”.
So I back out for 100m, turn in a house entrance, and thread my way along 8 miles of narrow single-track lanes, there meeting other disgruntled motorists in a hurry due tor their unexpected delay. At least when I reach near to the other side of the blockage they have a rough notice up on a board “expect 2 hour delays”.
On another occasion in July when trying to use a C road that the new bypass intersects, I find the new bridge has a sign up “this road will close on Feb 28”, and stanchions are erected to block the road. Then a car with 4 smartly dressed ladies draws up and they inspect. They can see the restaurant across on the other side beyond the new carriageway, and say they have a table reserved for lunch. And add, it`s not like this on the Sat Nav.
Well, it`s not good to use Sat Navs around the construction, and there are signs up saying “Do Not Use Sat Nav”. But none that they have met.
I think I would have walked across this new bridge to get the booked meal, but no signs say it is safe for pedestrians and cyclists. And surely at the start of the C road leading to the bridge, the constructors could have put a sign saying “road closed ahead” after 28 Feb.
The number of folk being seriously inconvenienced are few, mostly farmers and middle-class householders, but it ought to be routine to give a least a week`s warning of closures and long delays..
@ ANDREW111
“The EU process is designed to transfer money from the richer to the poorer countries, with the idea that all will become richer. That is why we have our budget contribution that you dislike so much. It is why all the peripheral countries that you say are getting a terrible deal nevertheless want to stay in..Sometimes countries like Greece use that money really foolishly, and sometimes there is a world recession caused by greedy bankers which makes things difficult for everyone…”
The problem for the UK was that we have very rich areas like the South East, doing very well, and then we have persistent deprivation in some areas (incl. London).
The redistribution model does not function well in the UK, and the whole way we fund poor and rural areas needs to be reviewed into a much more outcome focused model, not an accounted for focused system which seems to not help root causes.
The Barnet formula must also be replaced by a much more localised system to actually focus on improving wellbeing.
ANDREW111
You may be interested in this analysis of & prescriptions for the inter-member imbalances which Monetary Union without Fiscal Union is generating & will continue to generate .
https://blogs.imf.org/2018/02/21/the-euro-area-needs-a-fiscal-union/
In reading it I was struck by two passages :-
“Together with other measures, including to regulate bank holdings of sovereign debt, it would help prevent stress in a sovereign’s bond markets from undermining confidence in local banks. And it would add credibility to the “no bailout” rule—the clause in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union that prohibits governments to pay for each other’s debt”
I was not aware of that clause in an EU Treaty. ( perhaps German intransigence is merely recognition of “The Rules” !)
and
“There is no doubt that completing the euro area’s institutional setup is politically difficult, but it is also an economic necessity.”
This , for me, gets at the heart of my beef with the EU. This is code for what Juncker said in 2007 when talking about economic reforms :-
“We all know what to do, we just don’t know how to get re-elected after we’ve done it.”
And here we are 12 years on still skirting round the central problem for this supra national edifice-how to complete the project when voters will not like the loss of sovereignty.?
As I said , Macron sees this clearly & seems to have the confidence in his ability to carry voters with him-the voters which Juncker finds such a hindrance.
But whilst Merkel is there & German voters feel as they do about Debt sharing & Moral hazard this can will continue to be kicked down the road & the next economic crisis will again test this unfinished building called the European Union.
The EU budget is about 1% of GDP, so insignificant compared to other economic factors. There is an emphasis on improving economic relations between states, e.g. transport links, that is hard to achieve on a national level. But it is too small to be an effective way of levelling economic disparities between nation states.
In the US there are very much larger transfers between states, as explained here:
https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2011/08/01/the-red-and-the-black
The US federal budget is about 30% of GDP. Similarly, you find much larger transfers within the UK.