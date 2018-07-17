YouGov’s regular poll for the Times this week shows another Labour lead, with topline figures of CON 36%(-1), LAB 41%(+2), LDEM 9%(-1), UKIP 7%(+1). Fieldwork was on Monday and Tuesday, and changes are from the middle of last week. We’ve now had four polls with fieldwork after the Davis/Johnson resignations – two from YouGov, one each from Opinium and Deltapoll – and all four have shown the Conservatives falling back behind Labour.
YouGov also found 40% in favour of a referendum on whether or not to accept the final deal, 42% of people were opposed – the highest level of support for a second referendum that YouGov have found so far with this tracker.
There was less support for Justine Greening’s idea of a “three-way” referendum between remain, Theresa May’s deal or no deal: only 36% thought that should happen, 47% were opposed. In the event it did go ahead, people said they would vote to stay – on first preferences support stands at Remain 50%, Leave with the deal 17%, Leave without the deal 33%. Once leaving with the deal has been eliminated and second preferences reallocated, the final figures would be 55% remain, 45% leave with no deal.
“And in any case as Gina Miller established at the Supreme Court:- Referenda don’t decide. Parliament does. And Parliament has voted to invoke Article 50.”
This is one of those things that gets repeated much as gospel (in leave circles in this case) but no one seems to bother to check the the easily accessible (f)acts. Parliament did not vote to invoke A50, the act they passed merely provided the power to do so to HMG/the executive, it was not in any way binding or obligating the government to do so.
I’m not sure why this always gets framed as a blairites vs corbynites issue as if there’s no other possible option.
The simple reality is that Labour is more popular than it’s leader, that Corbyn has a substantially negative approval rating, that certain sections of the electorate, particularly the ones with the most voting power in our unfair voting system find him toxic because of the smear stories (which they believe, truth is irrelevant) and that when asked what they thought about the 2017 manifesto policies the electorate liked them far more without the stated attachment to Corbyn.
Also, given the current state of the conservatives perhaps Blair’s 43% and 13pt majority is a better comparison. The latter part is useful as the contemporary viability of third parties needs to be considered, right now they are doing badly so naturally the totals of the main two are higher.
Also I recall the statistic that something like 17% of voters in 2017 didn’t vote for their truly preferred option due to fptp.
So yes, as a neutral not particularly attached to any party, Corbyn should be doing much better. What Labour needs is not necessarily a move to the ‘centre’ but just someone without corbyns baggage to run on the 2017 policies. Whether they actually have that is another question entirely.
On the point of the ‘centre’ there is Macron to note who’s managed to do fairly well, which rather demonstrates that the person is as important as the policies.
Didn’t Blair hit 51% in the polls prior to the 1997 election against an equally torn apart Tory govt under Major.
You seem to be saying such a lead is not possible anymore.
Of course, the political landscape if different now,
All I’m saying is that given all of the government’s problems a 5% lead is not exactly spectacular.
@Colin I agree May should spell out what she wants, why she wants it, and what we may have to forego to get it. Similar leadership should be displayed by other politicians in this fight and ideally this would have been the case from the beginning, Others on this site have explained why our politicians have behaved in this way but it seems to me pusillanimous and dishonest, however understandable,
Don’t Feel Sorry For Politicians Feel Sorry for Their Victims
“I do feel sorry for May in the sense before June 8th 2017 she must have had a plan but on June 9th she got the worst of all worlds she lost a majority but won, she had government but no power and voter had pretty much sent austerity to the dustbin.”
(1) Pity she didn’t fight the EU Ref a little harder than hide under a rock playing both ends agin the middle.or power.
(2) By her plan you mean get a majority and shape a Soft Brexit. Maybe. It also included smashing and demoralising Labour, continuing austerity, hitting immigrants, as she had done for years at the H.O, Grammar Schools/Fox hunting!, God Help Us.
(3) No one asks them to boss us about.
(4) She’s suppose to be a sincere Christian. Pity she doesn’t know the first principle of her brand of religion is Charity not Austerity.
Cameron was more popular than his policies and seemed to be able to avoid association with them (I remember Osborne being booed at the London Olympics but not Cameron although austerity was a Tory party policy thing)
I agree thatCorbyn has a huge issue with older voters and his polcies are popular I have stated this several time and there are many poll whch show that if you lose the association of party with policy that the UK is not really the Tory voting haven that it seems. indeed many policies are seen as sensible until the party affiliation comes into play
I don’t agree that Macron has won from the centre. I believe the problem became that you had to chose between Macron and LePen and that was not a choice that I think the majority of the french voters wanted. if I remember correctly
That said I am not sure that Corbyn should be doing better. If you look at the issues that trigger most voters beyinf brexit voters are voting for whom they believe most strong advocates their view on such policies so if you feel that immigration is high on your list then you vote Tory, the NHS you vote Labour, cost of living Labour, Defence spending Tory. Labour 13% margin occured not only when the Tories were in turmoil but when their key USP where seen to not be the right thing for the country. Brexit has skewed this somewhat indeed the movement in the polls is entirely brexit related. so my view in that sense where we are is actually where I suspect we would have been both parties close to each other with neither wanting to make a meaningful decision on brexit because that decision would break a fragile coalition of voters
As to macron his approval rating plummeted rather quickly. Corbyn’s greatest asset is actually he has not had to deal with Brexit. May greatest asset is that garnered enough of the leave vote to keep power.
What is interesting is that Labour have closed the gap on economic competence which is weird considering their left wing agenda the normal thing is to say we will not change spending patterns but this has been broken
Indeed. The EU will also suffer if there is no deal so for that reason alone they may be prepared to backdown a little. However May’s desperate inability to come down on one side means the EU are still not completely certain whether the white paper is our set position.
We will see what happens when summer ends and the days grow shorter. It is going to be painful and all the more so because there is no one properly leading the country
Speaker has now officially labelled the Customs Bill as a “Supply” rather than a “Money” Bill, so HoL can (if they wish) reject it in its entirety at Second Reading on 4 September.
“The outcome will be a breakdown in talks and a no deal brexit. ”
As ‘Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’, would that mean that we get to keep our £40bn? If so, I think that would be very popular. Also, it would certainly concentrate the minds of the EU negotiators.
In the YG survey of voters just after the GE 13% of Labour voters said they did so due to Corbyn whilst 14% of voters did not vote Labour due to Corbyn.
Now for some both ways Corbyn would have been a proxy but on those raw numbers the Corbyn affect broadly balanced out as a personality.
The policy impact whether one supports or not was more relevant to how people voted.
ON – does that mean if the Lords amend the bill it has to come back to the HOC and the amendment voted on again if HMG wish to overturn.
Those 4 Lab MOs may get another chance and some more Tories beyond the 12 (14 night before).
Lords don’t even have to amend the Bill. They can just reject it entirely at 2nd Reading and pop off for a jolly nice meal (at our expense – there is such a thing as a free lunch!)
An EU Policy statement ?-or the taoiseach getting a bit stressed ?
https://twitter.com/gavreilly/status/1019636060001918980
NatCen – Our research found that Scottish people and Londoners tended to be more engaged in politics than other regions. …..The report shows that despite different demographic profiles with respect to age, ethnicity and country of birth, Londoners’ attitudes were closely aligned with Scots on a number of issues. However, there are differences when it comes to issues such as sexual norms [where Londoners are less liberal than Scots].
https://www.trustforlondon.org.uk/publications/what-britain-thinks-comparing-views-across-london-and-other-regions/
The research would tend to confirm previous suggestions that attitudes to Brexit reflect attitudinal thinking rather than economic or other issues.
colin: An EU Policy statement ?-or the taoiseach getting a bit stressed ?
Neither. He is just indicating very clearly that he takes the UK bluff to go to No Deal seriously and if the UK is not bluffing that is fine too.
“What would the man on the Clapham omnibus think.”
Bloody prices have gone up again since I was last on it.
Al Urqua @ Tony BTG
Re man on Clapham omnibus
According to NatCan, he would think that sex before marriage was wrong!
The Brexit white paper has now been published in Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Maltese, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Slovene, and Spanish.
But perhaps this response to it from a Dutch member of the Economist Intelligence Unit is telling about the UK’s inability to communicate with anyone else – The Dutch white paper is verging on insulting, given that 99% of Dutch people will be more comfortable reading the English version than this incredibly awkward translation.
The Tories are currently – temporarily – helped by a select group of previous Blair voters who feel underwhelmed by Jeremy Corbyn’s London-centric leadership. Theresa did OK last time round with these UKIPpy working-class provincial town dwellers who felt threatened by Europe and Corbyn’s policies (the latter probably because they only ever read the Sun/Mail/Express’s viewpoint).
Also, Scotland has been a huge change in the political landscape since 1997 affecting Labour %. Imagine if the SNP still had 6 seats!
I can’t speak for Scotland, but there’s a good 10% of voters waiting for someone more universally likeable and believable to come along and entice them from Tory to Labour.
The Tories are losing the middle grounders and ladder-climbers they did so well with in the 80s/early 90s because these people are moving back to the cities, doing well but still overwhelmingly voting Labour. The Tories have the Sun-readers, left-behinds, silver spoons and a few on the spectrum and it’s not a healthy mix.
If by “Labour %” you mean VI across GB, it hasn’t made a lot of difference.
What does make a difference is that SLab (who once delivered lots of MPs to vote on the governance of England) are now a very minor party in FPTP terms in Scotland.
ELab would do well to be shot of SLab, and seek to govern England in a way that is acceptable to the folk of England who live in marginal seats.
Obviously, under FPTP, those living in safe seats for any party are a total irrelevance and are correctly ignored by all the parties in England.
Liverpool City Council – the main democratically elected forum for one of Britain’s most important cities – has voted 68-2 in favor of a second referendum.
You suggest that the Lords can “just reject [the bill] entirely at 2nd Reading”
Andrew Adonis – one of the foremost Lords in the fight against Brexit – has scotched your suggestion. He states on twitter that “the Lords won’t reject a government Bill like this on 2nd reading. As one of strongest anti-Brexiters in the Lords, I would not be a party to this. We are a revising chamber”.
I didn’t say the Lords would – but they could.
Indeed, they could choose to have their Committee Stage of the Bill on 5 September, and amend the bill by striking down all the ERG amendments then.
What they actually do may well depend on any actual negotiations that take place between May and Barnier while Re-Smogg, the despicable Ross Thompson and other nutters are sunning themselves in Bognor Regis.
Yes of course, from their 1997 landslide win with 43% of the vote and 179 majority, Labour got 40% last year and finished 55 seats behind the Tories.
49 of those seats are Scottish. This is first past the post!
“49 of those seats are Scottish.”
Yep. They’re not English, and folk here vote differently on matters that affect us.
VI for a largely notional “GB polity” is a total waste of time, and the only obvious reason for those commissioning GB polls is that they are either
1. too foolish to recognise that and/or
2. politically determined to return to a former “GB” political context and/or
3. wishing to maintain some continuity to a previous political environment that is long gone, and just pretends that there is continuity.
So, if you just meant by “Labour %” the percentage of MPs that take the Labour Whip then that is a different matter, though you should probably also include NI, where the demise of the SDLP has also reduced the votes that Labour could mobilise in the HoC.
If ELab want to govern England, then they now have to do it themselves.
1. The SDLP is very much still alive.
2. Notice that Johnson’s speech has not made a substantial impact.
Indeed, the SDLP is still alive, though in the terms of Lewblew’s comments, not kicking.
One of the reasons I’d like to see a NI poll is to gauge if any of the comments from both sides of the border on the implications of SF’s abstentionist strategy have resonated in the Nationalist (ie Irish Unionist) community as a way of defeating the Unionist (ie British Nationalist) parties.
Unlikely I would say. The fairly recent Westminster by-election did see a decent uptick in SDLP support but its hard to know what that was a consequence of. SDLP are making a point of it though.
Re man on Clapham omnibus
According to NatCan, he would think that sex before marriage was wrong!”
@oldnat July 18th, 2018 at 10:35 pm
Why? Who else was on?
Should have been NatCen (see my post at 10:22)
I don’t think Londoners have a particular objection to sex on the Clapham omnibus. The objection probably applies equally to sex on the Tooting bus too.
On the Tube, it’s probably either impossible due to the packed conditions – or unobservable, for the same reason.
If people do manage to have sex on the Hammersmith & City, District or Central lines, does that give them membership of the Mile End Club?
