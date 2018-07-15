Following the midweek YouGov poll, there are two more polls in today’s papers showing the Conservatives falling back behind Labour in the wake of the cabinet Brexit “deal” and the Davis/Johnson resignations.
Opinum in the Observer, conducted between Tuesday and Friday, has topline figures of CON 36%(-6), LAB 40%(nc), LDEM 8%(+1), UKIP 8%(+5). Changes are from June. There is also new Deltapoll figures in the Sun on Sunday, which have the Conservatives on 37%(-4) and Labour on 42%(+1) – changes are again on June.
This means we now have three polls conducted since the Davis/Johnson resignations, all of which have shown Conservative support dropping down behind Labour (and for Opinium and YouGov at least, showing UKIP up… I don’t have the Deltapoll figure for UKIP yet, but I expect we’ll see the same there).
Full details of the Opinium poll are up on their website here, and other questions paint a generally negative picture for the government. Just 25% of people now approve of May’s handling of Brexit (down 5 since last month), 56% disapprove (up 11). Her general approval figures have fallen to much the same extent, down to minus 24 from minus 8 last month.
Asked specifically about the Chequers deal, however, the public are evenly split. 32% of people approve of the Chequers plan, 32% do not, 35% are either neutral or don’t know. Support is higher among remain voters, opposition higher among leavers. For those intrigued by the difference between be neutral rating here and the negative rating in the YouGov question mid week, one obvious difference in the question is that YouGov asked people if they supported or opposed the deal based on whatever they had seen or heard about it, Opinium gave a short description of the deal in the question, focusing on Britain following EU rules on goods, avoiding a hard border, collecting EU tariffs and being about to set its own tariffs for non-EU countries. As with any policy, I expect many people’s reactions to the deal are based not upon looking at the details, but taking their cues from political and media reaction to it.
For a while, Deltapoll might just be releasing data via email – “Deltapoll is just starting out on its journey, and so is this website”, they say.
But their website already has a polls library:
with a number of pdf files on it, most recently from a month ago. There’s no need to immediately supply tables of course for a poll published today – I think it’s two working days.
I was just a bit puzzled that some people were saying that the VI figures were a change on last time, because we haven’t actually seen any VI polling from Deltapoll before, but looking at the Sun on Sunday article:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6781627/overwhelming-62-of-voters-want-theresa-may-to-stand-down-as-pm-before-next-general-election-as-popularity-hits-all-time-low/
all it says is: Labour have surged into a five-point lead over the Tories in our Deltapoll survey. It puts them on 42 per cent, with Theresa May’s party at 37. which is ambiguous enough to cover it being the first.
Reading between the lines of the article, it suggests that the figures are maybe not as bad for May and worse for any Brexit as the SoS might hope. But we’ll have to wait for the tables.
Ta. I must have missed it as I flicked back and forward between the real world (World Cup Final) and the misty confusions and uncertainties of the polling world.
Roger Mexico
I found the last Delta poll via Mike Smithson but it only had Lab and Con figures, 41 each. As a new small company it is likely that they could not release figures until the office opens tomorrow.
As the Delta poll has Con and Lab each 1% higher than Opinium then, assuming LD, Green and others are in their normal range, I would be surprised if UKIP were as high as Opinium’s 8%.
Like I said previously UKIP are on 6 % with delta poll.
Sorry, missed that with the change of page.
7 On the low side for LD this month and it pulls their average for the month so far down below 9. Definitely a jump for UKIP but 6 is lower than Opinium’s earlier 8 so I am not jumping to any conclusions about them yet.
@Alec PTRP Old Nat Roger Mexico and Laszlo
Thanks for raising and then casting light on a very interesting question of whose existence I was previously unaware.
Perhaps the real tragedy of the UK’s membership of the EEC, then the EU, has been the total failure of the media to routinely report European matters, in the same way [1] that Westminster issues are dealt with.
That way, whatever peoples’ views of the EU were, they might have been based on a genuine understanding of what happened there.
The navel gazing on Westminster trivia, instead of the important issues that affect us (and the rest of the world) doubtless contributed to the ignorance, self-centredness and arrogant pomposity that suffused discussion of anything outwith England/GB/UK.
[1] Mind you, the reporting of UK politics is pretty sh!t too.
Wooff!! them polls. The Tories are in meltdown and UKIP are on the verge of overtaking the Lib/Dems to become the biggest wee party in England in terms of VI.
The spike in the UKIP VI is understandable but I’m confused as to why Labour would benefit from any Brexit backlash because they want a softer Brexit than what TM was offering at Chequers.
In short…..the public are confused but hats off to ol Corby for charging up them polls.
The SNP are also storming in the polls and will probably gain around a dozen or more seats in the event of an early GE.
BRING IT ON I SAY!
Oldnat; Perhaps the real tragedy of the UK’s membership of the EEC, then the EU, has been the total failure of the media to routinely report European matters,
I absolutely agree. EU directives have been treated as a sort of deus ex machina phenomenon, imposed on us from afar, rather than the end result of a long process in which we were key actors.
UK governments have been happy to pretend they had no part in these decisions; and the UK parliament seems to have taken very little interest. The important role of the EP, and its committees, has been consistently ignored by UK media. No wonder the UK population tends to think EU law is something ‘they’ do to ‘us’.
@ Allen Christie
“but I’m confused as to why Labour would benefit from any Brexit backlash”
There’s no evidence that they have. Any small uptick in Lab percentage is almost certainly just statistical fluctuation. I think AW’s thread title says it nicely “Conservatives dropping behind Labour”. Labour haven’t changed, but the Torys have taken a bit of a hit. Probably.
Of course in terms of swing, Labour have benefitted, but not because of much positive movement in their direction. I don’t see them complaining however.
“There’s no evidence that they have. Any small uptick in Lab percentage is almost certainly just statistical fluctuation. I think AW’s thread title says it nicely “Conservatives dropping behind Labour”. Labour haven’t changed, but the Torys have taken a bit of a hit. Probably”
____________
You’re correct…I was concentrating more on the drop in VI for the Tories and automatically attributed that to an increase in the Labour VI which is clearly not the case.
I think it’s fair to say the Tories have taken a bit of a hit and most of that has gone to UKIP…One can only imagine the sort of impact Farage would have on the UKIP VI should he wish to become their leader again though!
Opinium – approval rating of party leaders by their own voters
Party : Approve : Disapprove : Neither
SNP : 91% : 0% : 23%
Lab : 68% : 10% : 22%
L-D : 62% : 4% : 34%
Con : 58% : 24% : 18%
UKIP : 42% : 9% : 49%
The SNP’s figures add up to 114%. Was postal canvasing involved in this poll? Seems to be an awful lot “neither” votes… ;-)
Well spotted!
The “Neither” figure for SNP should have been 9%, but I entered the number for all of Scotland for Sturgeon.
The Scottish figures were 39% Approve : 38% Disapprove : 23% Neither.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, given views on Brexit, the London figures for Sturgeon were 38% Approve : 26% Disapprove : 36% Neither.
“I think it’s fair to say the Tories have taken a bit of a hit…”
@ALLAN CHRISTIE July 15th, 2018 at 9:44 pm
Normally it’s the left that splits. The last time the right split they had the Referendum to fall back on. Now they have no such weapon, their bolt is shot. If this proves to be a real split it will be interesting to see how they try to manage it. Many here have complained about the distortions of FPTP, but it may be about to bite one side painfully on the bum.
Certainly one to watch.
“Normally it’s the left that splits.”
Welcome to a politics that doesn’t just deal with a single political axis!
Politics has always been more complex than that, but the prevailing narrative in England (and in SLab, for that matter) has ignored such complexities in favour of reiterating slogans from 70 years ago.
At different times, different issues have been the dividing line between political groupings in England – as happens elsewhere too.
If English politics has finally moved on a bit, that may be no bad thing – except for the politicians who have made a career of repeating those ancient lines and cajoling the punters into thinking that they only get to choose between the options that the Establishment allowed them to have,
“Perhaps unsurprisingly, given views on Brexit, the London figures for Sturgeon were 38% Approve : 26% Disapprove : 36% Neither”
That’s quite astonishing figures for Sturgeon in London.
What the Sun on Sunday article also suggests is that Boris is the people’s choice for Tory Leader. Or at least the paper’s choice, given that “overwhelmingly the most popular choice to replace Mrs May” turns out to mean 21% – and as always the devil is in the details of how the question was asked and the options that were given.
In actual fact the Opinium poll suggests that the once-golden boy has turned to brass – or possibly iron pyrites. Asked (Tab V117) And which of the following do you think would make the best prime minster? he also topped the poll, but without causing much enthusiasm:
Boris Johnson 12 % [16]
Jacob Rees-Mogg 10 % [18]
Sajid Javid 8 % [9]
David Davis 7 % [11]
Philip Hammond 5 % [4]
Jeremy Hunt 4 % [5]
Michael Gove 3 % [3]
Andrea Leadsom 2 % [2]
Gavin Williamson 1 % [2]
None of these 25 % [11]
Don’t know 22 % [19]
[] is the figure for 2017 Con voters – of whom they are only retaining 69% at the moment. Though twice as many are lost to DK (16%) as to UKIP (8%). It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement for Boris (or anyone) and he’s not even leading among Tories. Current Con preferences are little different.
As we saw in other polls, Javid isn’t as popular among ordinary Tories as with members. But both groups tend to think much less of Hunt, while Gove can only be delighted that he is no longer the most despised person in politics – not when Williamson is around. Their figures with the members were equally dire, so it’s not a question of more knowledge being needed (as to some extent Javid benefited from since last September).
Davis’s figures were more surprising (he wasn’t in earlier polls – perhaps seen as out of the running). Clearly there is still some regard for him. This also came out when Opinium asked (Tab V119) During his time in office do you think David Davis on balance, did a good or bad job as Brexit Secretary? with a positive rating of 32% – 25% = +7. (50 – 14 = +36 among 2017 Cons). Boris’s tenure as Foreign Sec was less well liked 30% – 38% = -8 and only 42 – 26 = +16 among Tories.
I doubt Davis would want to stand again (he first went for the Tory leadership in 2001) but the fact he has better rating than Boris suggests the latter is in trouble.
@Oldnat: “Perhaps the real tragedy of the UK’s membership of the EEC, then the EU, has been the total failure of the media to routinely report European matters, in the same way [1] that Westminster issues are dealt with.”
Ever since I took an interest in politics at too early an age, politicians have blamed unpopularity of policies on a failure to get the message across.
It is comforting to think that the only reason people hold different opinions to ourselves is that bad people tell lies to idiots. But it is usually more complicated.
Robert Harris has an interesting take on what might be the Parliamentary outcome of this sorry, incompetent mess –
Strongly suspect there will be 2nd referendum, not for any noble reason, but because MPs will desperately want to hand the screaming, defecating, vomiting baby back to its parents — the electorate — & let them decide what to do with it
@ Allen Christie
“but I’m confused as to why Labour would benefit from any Brexit backlash”
Assuming this has happened, it would not be so surprising. There are a significant number of natural Labour supporters who have voted Tory due to Brexit – people who previously worried that their hand might drop off if they voted Tory.
They may well have concluded that Theresa May has removed that reason.
“Normally it’s the left that splits. The last time the right split they had the Referendum to fall back on. Now they have no such weapon, their bolt is shot. If this proves to be a real split it will be interesting to see how they try to manage it. Many here have complained about the distortions of FPTP, but it may be about to bite one side painfully on the bum.
Certainly one to watch”
The split is real, the Tories are splitting like that big iceberg splitting of Greenland.
Next week will be very interesting when we have some crucial votes in Parliament and also next week Big B and David Davis are to make speeches on why they bolted from the cabinet so that in itself will probably produce a split bigger than the San Andreas Fault within the Tory party.
I really do reckon the UKIP VI will hit double figures in the next few weeks.
“Opinium gave a short description of the deal in the question, focusing on Britain following EU rules on goods, avoiding a hard border, collecting EU tariffs and being about to set its own tariffs for non-EU countries.”
That doesn’t make it sound so bad. Which is the problem with pollsters trying to describe a politician in neutral terms. It doesn’t necessarily cut to the essence. The stuff about EU state aid (and its significance) is missing. So to is the impact on potential trade deals – UK can’t make its own, can’t benefit from EU deals…
Then add that there will be further concessions to come – the EU will get going on free movement and fisheries.
I can well believe that those judging on what they have heard would be more negative than those reading the Opinium summary – who could be forgiven for thinking that they had been grossly misinformed about the contents of the deal.
“It is comforting to think that the only reason people hold different opinions to ourselves is that bad people tell lies to idiots. But it is usually more complicated.”
Since that was much of the Leaver message, I agree with you. Indeed, as a journalist Boris Johnson chose to tell lies, those lies were printed and those with no access to the facts (almost everyone) believed the stories – not just the idiots.
My point, however, was much simpler. If what is presented as “news” to the public omits large amounts of information about the political environment we live in, then that makes democratic decision making harder.
I wasn’t suggesting that political parties weren’t “getting their message across” (though that can sometimes be the case if they are incompetent, untruthful, or hypocritical) but that neither Lab nor Con even tried to get a message across on European matters.
Naturally, the craven toadies who pass for journalists followed their lead.
@Oldnat
I think a confirmatiory referendum on an EFTA Norway deal might be a healing experience.
Another reason the EU is not well-regarded is that on those occasions when they come up with something that is likely to be popular (and there have been some), UK governments of whatever stripe always claim credit for the policy and never mention the EU’s role.
@oldnat – re justification for a second referendum – that’s what I’ve been saying since the first vote.
Once the ramifications became clear, and the unpopularity of any of the options surfaced into politician and voter consciousness, I always felt it would only be a matter of time until MP’s decided that the risks of ploughing on were greater than the risks of going back to the people.
Another insight tonight into the mind of American billionaires, with the awful tweets from Elon Musk about the Thailand cave rescuers.
As with Trump, it baffles me that these people want to be treated like gods, and seem so insecure that they can’t either keep their opinions to themselves or accept a little criticism when they get things wrong.
Most of what Musk does online suggests he is an unpleasant and obnoxious individual, but this seems to be the way that mega business is developing these days.
‘Sad’, as Trump might tweet.
Jones in Bangor
It might, but could equally well be even more divisive.
It would be like the AV referendum – a daft proposal that no one really supports, cobbled together by a bunch of incompetent politicians trying to save their own skins (as Harris suggests).
These ridiculous binary choices that the UK insists are the only way to run referendums don’t solve problems, and are only of use when Westminster needs confirmation of an already obvious clear “will of the people” for a particular outcome.
Now, if Westminster had originally run a multi-option referendum (as NZ did on its voting system) before preparing a subsequent confirmatory referendum back in 2016, that might have worked.
As it is, Cameron’s foolishness and incompetence plunged the UK into this mess, and neither Lab nor Con can find a way to wriggle out of the shambles.
“As we saw in other polls, Javid isn’t as popular among ordinary Tories as with members. ”
Please define ordinary Tory (oxymoron?) and ordinary Tory vs Tory member (also both morons I assume).
The last week or two I’ve come to realise half-Brexit won’t happen. We’re either all out or all in. No voter or newspaper is going to accept BINO once they realise – as I did and most people with a brain did over 2 years ago – that it’s a stupid idea. Shame it’s gone this far.
Theresa isn’t on the pulse and she’s doing the dog work for absolutely no reason. So brace yourselves for a terrible hard Brexit (shock horror – the super rich will be fine, the Tories will lose most of their middle and lower class support) or remain (the Tories fall apart).
Enjoying the show.
Pete B
True, and another reason to deplore the craven incompetence of the UK’s journalists that they simply rabbit the garbage produced by party PR Departments.
I’m reminded of the wise words of a lecturer in Journalism 101 – “If one says it’s raining, and another says it’s dry, it’s not your job to just repeat those statements. Your job is to look out of the f***ing window, and report the facts”.
@PETE B
Like I said in my post yesterday or whenever it was, most people get their opinion of the EU from what the mainstream media thinks….. The EU doesn’t knock on your door. It doesn’t send you letters or take a bite from your salary.
Maybe a fault of democracy. But either way, it provides British politicians with a failsafe scapegoat for EVERYTHING.
I see Justine Greening is calling for a referendum where we get a preference vote on –
1. Whatever May comes up with as the final deal
2. Remaining in the EU
3. “a clean break” (whatever the hell that means!)
As in the old joke “Wherever you’re going, I wouldn’t start from here”.
Another angle that occurs to me is this. As the Brexit procedure descends into chaos and possible medium-term heavy damage to the Tory party, the worse Cameron looks.
Before the referendum he seemed to be an ‘OK’ PM and Tory leader. He’d managed to stitch the LibDems up, and begun the recovery after the 2007 crash.
But now he’s the one who called the referendum and then cut and run, despite saying he’d stay whatever the result. Depending on how it all pans out he could end up being seen by history as one of the worst PMs and Tory leaders ever. And there’s some pretty good competition for that title – e.g. Heath, Douglas-Home and Eden in my memory.
Please define ordinary Tory (oxymoron?) and ordinary Tory vs Tory member (also both morons I assume).
Uh? By ordinary Tory I simply meant people who vote Tory or who did at the last election, depending on context, which I would have hoped was clear from my comment on how they replied in the Opinium poll (which given cross-tabs by both current and 2017 voters).
By Tory member I meant someone who is a member of the Conservative Party. We actually had YouGov polling at the start of last week on what they felt about who might replace May:
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/sfiq16wfpm/ConservativeMemberResults_180709_w.pdf
Obviously someone who is committed enough to join a political Party is probably going to be more knowledgeable and opinionated about such matters – not least because they are the ones who (might) vote for the next Conservative leader,
I always had Eden down as the most incompetent UK PM of my lifetime – until Cameron.
It’s hard to see any section of political opinion doing other than despising him.
However, he is very comfortably off and has a number of privileges still, so he probably doesn’t give a damn what people think of him.
@OldNat
I only discovered today (although it was first reported on the BBC web site on Thursday) that the BBC is cutting back on political reporting:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/latestnews/2018/bbc-announces-changes-to-political-programming
Now, if I was being cynical, I might conclude that they have decided that convincing Brexiteers of the error of their ways is a lost cause and so they should show less politics and more cooking programmes on the basis that “let them eat cake” implies that they will have to learn how to make their own.
I am rather saddened though that we will be losing the impressive Sarah Smith, whose questioning will in future only be enjoyed by Scottish viewers; she would have been my choice for chairing Question Time.
“Obviously someone who is committed enough to join a political Party is probably going to be more knowledgeable and opinionated ”
I’ve been a member of 3 political parties in my time.
That members of parties are more opinionated than non-members may be true – though I don’t know of the evidence for that.
From personal experience, I’d suggest that saying they are “more knowledgeable” is a highly questionable statement!
One thing that is quite striking about the Opinium figures is the enormous gender gap. Most polls have tended to show Labour doing better among women, but it’s really extreme in this poll. There’s actually a Con lead among men of +5 (Con 40%, Lab 35%) but this is more than countered by a +13 point lead among women for Labour (Con 32%, Lab 45%). A big difference seems to be a feature of Opinium – last month was M: Con +6, F: Lab+3 – but the gap in July is enormous.
Interestingly the last YouGov showed an increasing gender gap as well – +5 Lab among women, tied among men compared to the previous M: Con +1, F: Lab+1, though the one before that was M: Con +6, F: Lab +5, so it could be random variation. But it will be interesting to see if, as the practical effects of a hard Brexit become more discussed, women turn more to Labour.
“But it will be interesting to see if, as the practical effects of a hard Brexit become more discussed, women turn more to Labour.”
It wouldn’t surprise me at all to discover that the gender that we share is more liable to exhibit fanciful flights of thinking, unrelated to the practicalities of existence.
However, is there actual evidence that women are more influenced by “practical effects” than men, or was that just a bit of sexist assumption on your part?
(Of Cameron) “…so he probably doesn’t give a damn what people think of him.”
When he looks in the shaving mirror in the morning I bet he thinks “Why do people despise me?”. Or maybe not, that would take some self-awareness.
“That members of parties are more opinionated than non-members may be true – though I don’t know of the evidence for that.
From personal experience, I’d suggest that saying they are “more knowledgeable” is a highly questionable statement!”
Agreed.
Roger Mexico
Very interesting figures about the difference in male and female support. Assuming it’s not just MOE do you have any theories why it might be so?
@Pete B
“Another angle that occurs to me is this. As the Brexit procedure descends into chaos and possible medium-term heavy damage to the Tory party, the worse Cameron looks.
Before the referendum he seemed to be an ‘OK’ PM and Tory leader. He’d managed to stitch the LibDems up, and begun the recovery after the 2007 crash.
But now he’s the one who called the referendum and then cut and run, despite saying he’d stay whatever the result. Depending on how it all pans out he could end up being seen by history as one of the worst PMs and Tory leaders ever. And there’s some pretty good competition for that title – e.g. Heath, Douglas-Home and Eden in my memory.“
Is this really fair to Cameron? It seemed rather that he wanted to stay on but having lost the ref they wanted him out forthwith. He tried to have a few weeks to transition and they wouldn’t even let him have that. Osborne tried to stick around and keep some government role but he wasn’t he told to go and spend more time getting to know his constituents?
The way Cameron filleted the LDs though is still remarkable. However, as for “beginning the recovery” this doesn’t bare much relation to the facts. Labour had already begun the recovery, and with their stimulus handed over over 2% growth to the Tories, who instigated cuts and watched that growth quickly evaporate, THEN they did the housing stimulus and got some growth back.
Cameron also managed to win the next election outright, which Theresa squandered. However the means by which this was done may prove to be a longer term millstone, but it’s early days. It’s also worth bearing in mind, for Ukippers who don’t have much time for Cameron, that he did actually deliver them their blessed referendum, which even Maggie didn’t do.
“Couldn’t agree more with much of what you say on the power of cognitive dissonance, reflected on all sides (on here too if we’re prepared to be self aware).“
Regarding Cognitive Dissonance, and detecting it in ourselves and others, here’s this interesting YouTube clip on the matter by Scott Adams of Dilbert fame (and he’s also one of those who predicted Trump’s rise).
https://youtu.be/21hHM3y3lcc
I appreciate your opinion.
G’night all.
“The split is real, the Tories are splitting like that big iceberg splitting of Greenland. ”
No. The split is like sand blowing off a dune. Look again in 5 years and the dune will still be there, just moved around a bit.
It continues to be the case that the tory position can be interpreted differently.
The tories have been a pro EU party for a very long time, and this has not changed. There is absolutely no reason to think individual MPs have changed their view just because of some referendum result. Why would anyone change their view just because it turned out a slim majority of their peers disagreed with them?
The best you could say is that tories agreed to implement the referendum result without agreeing with it.
The other eternal verity is that the tories understand a split party is a dead party, and they want to continue their political careers. Their immediate problem has become how to do this. The referendum was a plan to get rid of UKIP, which was bleeding away votes just as it is now. The plan worked, they recaptured the votes, but as a consequence of the party formally staying neutral on brexit rather than wholeheartedly opposing it, the referendum was lost.
The result was narrow and it is pretty clear an honest campaign would have seen a vote to remain. But at the cost of tories alienating determined leavers and the continued existence of UKIP.
Since then support for the two main parties has become polarised leave and remain. Tories’ position has worsened, because they have driven out natural tory voters who however are remainers.
The referendum result was the wrong one for the tory party. The party spent six months considering how to implement it, and the result was an election. The had a woking majority in the commons, could have called upon the DUP if things got really sticky. No, they held the election because they needed to be sure the nation would support a hard Brexit. Because they understood the only kind of Brexit which makes any sense at all in terms of what was promised is a hard one.
They asked a second referendum on a hard Brexit, and it was lost. There was no mandate for hard Brexit, but in their review of how to implement Brexit they had already concluded a soft Brexit makes no sense. There isnt a party split: the party understands that remain is the best position for the UK. It understands soft brexit is a stupid fudge which gives away much and gains nothing. They understand hard brexit would be electoral suicide…unless it has clear voter support.
The only viable long term route is for the tory party not to take the UK out of the EU.
That could be accomplished if the labour party took the UK out of the EU instead. Thats a pretty appealing idea electorally, if you have concluded it is a suicide pill. Losing the election would have got them off the hook. Or alternatively they need to get labour to agree to some plan -frankly any plan for any kind of Brexit – and then it will no longer be the tories fault that Brexit happened. For labour to agree a position on Brexit would be electoral suicide for them. If both parties are in the same boat, neither can use it as a weapon against the other. Blame for a failed brexit would hit labour much harder because of its remainer base.
Labour sees this and has refused to be pinned down by agreeing any kind of Brexit. It has to stay a remain party or it is in more trouble than the tories.
Having failed to win a mandate for hard brexit, failed to lose the election and pass the bomb to labour, failed to make labour complicit in the plot, there is nothing left except extreme measures. The tories have to stop brexit themselves.
The plan is the same, the tories cannot be seen to have delivered Brexit, yet cannot be seen to have stopped it. How? The only way is if the party comes apart. If it breaks into factions on this issue, then the party as a whole can seek to avoid blame for a change of policy.
Plainly the tories have had plenty of time to pick one Brexit outcome and go for it, but they have instead chosen to stall. Almost everyone seems to think the longer the process is drawn out, the more voters will switch to remain, and this seems born out by polling. But painfully slowly. All the time the tories mouth platitudes about Brexit, hoping voters will notice there is no substance.
The tories have formally adopted a soft Brexit strategy which is very likely to be rejected by the EU. They could have simply taken Norway, but carefully ruled it out in favour of a soft brexit which will be unacceptable to the EU and therefore cannot happen. This is not a route to Brexit.
When it is rejected, they will have created a false choice to present to voters, between remain and ‘no deal’. The idea is that voters will pick remain, not least because the tories have spent two years convincing them that ‘no deal’ is a disaster’, and would lead to Uk international trade ceasing to function. Which it would, given the situation the tories have created.
The visible party splits provide cover, but will also give freedom to tory MPs to vote against the official government line in any critical votes. After all is done, the party will reform as if nothing had happened.
In the medium term, the party needs to regain remainer support. It needs to reach a position where May stands up and recommends to the commons that the country must stay in the EU. That is the job she was elected as leader to do.
The 2017 election was never a referendum on Brexit, it was a general election fought mainly on the austerity agenda.
Theresa May was not elected Tory leader. She manipulated her way there with empty rhetoric and subterfuge. She was desperate to not go to the Tory members. She hasn’t won any real mandate, and gave away a working majority in 2017.
Since then support for the two main parties has become polarised leave and remain. Tories’ position has worsened, because they have driven out natural tory voters who however are remainers.
There is no polling evidence that tory voters are voting labour because of remain. indeed the only chnage we are seeing is that UKIP voters have chose either Labour or Tories as their natural party during the last election when I believe most pundits said that the UKIP vote would go mostly to the Tories
What I predicted was that the Labour manifesto was more important to redKippers than leaving the EU mostly their problem was not cost of living issues and the lack of attention to their issues. The Labour manifesto answered that it spades and was the big inflection in Labour support.
They asked a second referendum on a hard Brexit, and it was lost. There was no mandate for hard Brexit, but in their review of how to implement Brexit they had already concluded a soft Brexit makes no sense. There isnt a party split: the party understands that remain is the best position for the UK. It understands soft brexit is a stupid fudge which gives away much and gains nothing. They understand hard brexit would be electoral suicide…unless it has clear voter support.
I disagree with this premise. May saw an opportunity to have a massive majority against what was thought to be a weak leader running a parliamentary party that hated him and a membership that loved him they were attempting to oust him weekly and she had just won a major seat from labour.
He aim was not to promise anything because that gave her maximum flexibility she offered nothing for the JAMs as an example the aim was not to be shackled with Cameron’s/Osborne’s promises that was why the manifesto was so light
I believe she truly believed her brexit position reread the leaked dinner with Junkers and Barnier. These were the two chief negotiators taking to their EU counterparts as it were they both sounded like Trump. Now noone has answered why they did that, no one has said what that was all about. They really did believe the same thing that Leave campaign had sold. The reason that this has not worked is down to the EU just not rolling over as they felt they would. it is really that simple.
80% of Tory Member voted to leave the EU it is a eurosceptic party that has been suppressed in many ways like Corbyn’s left. The only reason they voted Camron is they wanted to win power and felt that davis would not do it after all IDS didn’t. They hate him but need him.
Simply put this is not an elaborate wheeze it really is an almighty f#*k up, and May has been going up a learning curve.
In the medium term, the party needs to regain remainer support. It needs to reach a position where May stands up and recommends to the commons that the country must stay in the EU. That is the job she was elected as leader to do.
The polls state they have not lost their remain supporters. Their problem is much deeper than that ask barwell why he lost his seat in Croydon an he would say not brexit but austerity hitting the middle class voters that were loyal tories. That was his own word on his defeat. The EU referendum was overplayed by the Tories and they felt that was the burning issue Corbyn played the anti austerity message and what I said was surprising was the SNP didn’t it is why May is in power today
The polls and Mays behaviour does not match you conspiracy theory.
The election was partially fought on austerity but Brexit was in the mix and it did for UKIP.
Danny’s scenario fits all the known issues and happenings, but I’m not convinced that it’s all organised.
The 2017 election was never a referendum on Brexit, it was a general election fought mainly on the austerity agenda.
That is not true, the Labour party fought the election on an anti austerity agenda, the liberals fought it on brexit. The Tories sold themselves as the only party that could provide power and the strength to provide brexit, the Scottish nationalist were on the defensive and to my mind really did not have an overriding theme. Indeed their them became anti austerity after the election but by then the Tories had set the agenda
The only time that the austerity was addressed by the Tories was the No Magic Money Tree meme indeed they ignored austerity because they were going to win a 40-100 seat majority.
Only after the election was it found that Labour supporters had domestic policy other than brexit high on their agenda indeed labour leavers did not care much about brexit but about the fact that austerity was ending. In seats that the Tories lost like in Barwells seat in Croydon austerity was the big issue but it was not what the Tories were talking about