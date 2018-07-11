YouGov have a new poll in the Times tonight conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, after the resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson. It suggests public opinon is breaking against the Chequers Brexit deal, and that public confidence in the government’s handling of Brexit is falling ever further.
Only 13% of people now think the Chequers Brexit deal would be good for Britain (down 1 since the pre-resignation poll at the weekend), 42% think it would not (up 9). 23% think it respects the referendum deal (down 4), 39% think it does not (up 10). Just 13% of people now think that the governemnt are handling the Brexit negotiations well, down from 18% at the weekend.
On voting intention, Labour have reopened a small lead, the first from YouGov since March. Topline figures have the Tories on 37% (down 2), Labour unchanged on 39%. The changes themselves are within the normal margin of error, but coming on top of the YouGov and Survation polls conducted at the the weekend which both showed a drop in the Conservative lead, it doesn’t look positive for them (though that said, an ICM poll earlier today, conducted between Friday and Monday, did not suggest any movement). As ever, it is worth waiting for other post-resignation polls to see if it turns out to be a consistent pattern, or just noise.
What is very clear however from the YouGov poll is that public opinion still hasn’t really started moving yet. For example looking at a question asked 18 months before there is not much movement: Theresa May previously said that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. Which of the following best reflects your view?
No deal is better than a bad deal – if the EU doesn’t offer Britain a good deal, we should not sign any trade deal with them 46% (-2)
A bad deal is better than no deal – we should sign the best trade deal we can with the European Union, even if it is not as good as we hoped for 16% (-1)
Neither 19% (+2)
Don’t know 19% (+1)
But this also exposes a problem with a lot of such questions. There is no “Let’s call the whole thing off” option and this leads, not only to a very high combined rating for Neither/DK, but to the number of Remain voters choosing option one at 27% being far higher than changes of mind would justify (only 4% of Remainers in this survey now think it was right to leave). Some may be thinking that the UK should be punished by getting what it voted for, but many must be thinking that ‘No deal’ means keeping things as they are[1].
What this polling also illustrates is that compromise may simply not be possible. Not just because it can’t be operated in a practical sense (and the current proposals seem to be still mostly in the Land of Imaginary Cake), but because there’s not any great support for it in the country. The hope within the political establishment (on both nominal sides of the Brexit divide) seems to be that Remain voters will become reconciled to leaving by some sort of soft Brexit as the least worst option, while most Leavers will accept anything, providing the UK leaves the EU.
But most Remainers don’t want any of this, they just want it all to stop and for the government to get back to governing (or more likely get out). And Leavers are still mostly imagining some magic land that will somehow magically happen if they leave the EU, without any pain to themselves personally. Rather than reluctantly accepting something in between that is being sold as leaving everyone only slightly worse off, they are holding fast to their current opinion.
[1] This isn’t a new thing the breakdown of Leave/Remain options are similar in the January 2017 survey:
though have been methodological changes since, they shouldn’t alter things much.
ALEC
I’m unclear quite why hard Brexiters are so insistent that any deal gives no extra concessions to movement of EU citizens over any other country – this seems a genuinely bizarre way to treat your nearest and most economically integrated neighbours, and to me simply smacks of anti European prejudice.
But it’s not just the hard Brexiteers in the Commons who believe that. It comes from this very poll (all% [Remain/Leave]):
Currently as a member of the European Union, EU citizens have the right to live and work in the UK, and UK citizens have the right to live and work elsewhere in the EU. Thinking about the immigration rules AFTER Britain leaves the European Union, which of the following best reflects your view?
Britain should continue to allow EU citizens
the right to live and work in Britain 31% [50/14]
Britain should allow EU citizens to come and live or work in Britain more easily than people from other parts of the world 13% [14/13]
Britain should treat EU citizens wanting to come and live or work in Britain in the same way as people from other parts of the world 42% [25/65]
Don’t know 14% [11/9]
It’s another example of how divisive everything to do with this topic is. Rather than converging on the ‘compromise’ option, most people are staying with their preferred position. The middle choice gets the same from both sides – but it’s less than 15%. As ever with immigration it’s more complicated for example some people may want looser controls on the RoW rather than stricter ones on EU in that 25% of Remain.
Presumably that 42% don’t want the same visa restrictions when they go on holiday to Europe that someone coming from India (say) to the UK has to undergo, so there’s a lot of not thinking things through, to put it politely. The concept that other people might also ‘take back control’ may be disconcerting to some. So such polling shouldn’t always be taken seriously as what people would actually want to happen – like so much connected with Brexit it’s an emotional rather than a practical response. But it illustrates again the mess that the UK has got itself into and how those in charge don’t even seem to know how to start to fix it.
@Trevor Warne – “LAB govt to set the price at which Corbyn renationalises utilities? Nope, not going to happen with that deal.”
As Labour’s policy is to nationalise monopoly infrastructure networks at market price (based on share value) there is nothing in EU policy to prevent this. Indeed. Art 345 expressly states there is no prejudice against any forms of ownership rules within member states, and so long at any nationalisations are done properly there is nothing to stop Labour doing this.
It gets a bit more difficult if Labour wants to nationalise supply companies (eg power companies, as opposed to the National Grid) as this would have to ensure fair market access to others, but there are plenty of factors that indicate the kind of approach Labour wants is perfectly legal under EU Law.
@Roger Mexico, Alec:
“I’m unclear quite why hard Brexiters are so insistent that any deal gives no extra concessions to movement of EU citizens over any other country – this seems a genuinely bizarre way to treat your nearest and most economically integrated neighbours, and to me simply smacks of anti European prejudice.”
External immigration is not an EU competence. So discussion of immigration relationships between the UK and the EU should not happen.
The EU claims to be a Union of rules, and often pleads its internal rules as a bar to doing deals with the UK. So it should refuse to discuss something that is not an EU competence – unless in the context of full EEA package, of course.
Just an example of how the EU rules are actually irrelevant to what it can or cannot argue.
Much as many Remainers seem to believe the EU is simply acting as it is legally bound.
One thing that’s nagged at me since before the referendum is the long prevarication by Boris over which side he was going to declare for. Was it just for effect, awaiting the tousled blonde and rather rotund bride’s entrance, or was he genuinely torn between the two options. Torn over which would advance his career, rather than which was best for the country, maybe.
If he was conflicted, how come he became the totem around which much of the Leave campaign revolved? At the very least his conscience would surely say that he has doubts, therefore don’t push too hard.
[email protected]: De Gaul had suggested a sort of confederacy between France and the UK just after the war, but Churchill was so dismissive that De Gaul held it against the UK ever after.
I’ve found evidence of a proposal early in the war https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/08/dunkirk-brexit/536106/ and I have found evidence of another proposal from 1956 https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-france-union-idUKL1538846220070115
Sam
Thanks for the link. Interesting and useful.
Shevii
I didn’t go looking for the figures for England. They were the ones being quoted by English folk on Twitter after England had lost a game. I put in the “as with other countries” to indicate that it is a widespread problem.
So hardly “unfair”.
Our evening paper reports that a (?the) Trump private jet landed today at Aberdeen Airport, with Eric Trump (Donald`s son) on board.
However the paper says nothing about a ban on flights over the Menie golf course, whereas for Turnberry no aircraft are permitted below 5500 ft in a 50 square mile area for most of Saturday and Sunday.
So likely the place to protest or catch a glimpse of DT is Turnberry.
The airspace ban looks pretty draconian to me.
As Trump visits you lot in the U.K. this is how he’s seen in the state of Texas.
Poll by University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll 1,200 polled.20/02/18
All voters
Has Presidentual Temperament
Yes 40%
No 54%
D/K 6%
Honest/Trustworthy
Yes 38%
No 52%
D/K6%
Is Competent
Yes 48%
No 46 %
D/K 6%
Strong Leader
Yes 48%
No 48%
D/K 3%
Cares about people like you
Yes 40%
No 53%
D/k 7%
Is Knowledgeable
Yes 48%
No 46%
D/K 5%
Margin of error +-2.3%
This figures are from all voters Republican and Democrat similar to U.K. voters voting split along party lines .
The feeling over here is the protest in the U.K. will have little or no effect in US he may get a slight uptic mainly because of perceived anti American feelings they really don’t like the office of President ridiculed (even though the President himself seems to have mastered the art).
Although the poll is rather old the ones I’ve seen of late are very similar I quoted this one because of the questions it asked .
Steamdrivenandy: If [Boris] was conflicted, how come he became the totem around which much of the Leave campaign revolved? At the very least his conscience would surely say that he has doubts, therefore don’t push too hard.
It is the Pauli exclusion principle of 1/2 spin objects at work. If his ego occupies all the quantum states, there is no place for a conscience.
ALEC
@”As Labour’s policy is to nationalise monopoly infrastructure networks at market price (based on share value)”
No-it isn’t.
“John McDonnell said politicians would decide if full market value would be awarded when water and energy companies, and the Royal Mail, are taken back into public ownership.
And he warned: “The perceived behaviour affects the price. That will be determined by parliament.”
And, on the compensation paid, he added: “The value of any industry that is brought into public ownership is determined by parliament itself, and that will be a detailed assessment.
“When parliament determines that, what those shareholders will get is a secure bond which is much more secure than what they’ve got at the moment.”
Indy report on Lab Conference.
Sept 2017
@TURK
As Trump visits you lot in the U.K. this is how he’s seen in the state of Texas.
Poll by University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll 1,200 polled.20/02/18
All voters
The poll used Texas registered voters, as Texas voted 52% for Trump and 43% Clinton I am not surprised at the results, except that I would have thought he would be eve more popular in Texas
@Joseph1832 – “External immigration is not an EU competence. So discussion of immigration relationships between the UK and the EU should not happen.
The EU claims to be a Union of rules, and often pleads its internal rules as a bar to doing deals with the UK. So it should refuse to discuss something that is not an EU competence – unless in the context of full EEA package, of course.
Just an example of how the EU rules are actually irrelevant to what it can or cannot argue”
I really think it’s time for you to move back into the real world. This is nothing whatsoever to do with EU rules or competences – it’s about agreeing a deal.
The first thing the Indian government said when it was approached about a post Brexit UK trade deal was that we would have to relax our visa restrictions – I didn’t hear you complaining that India was breaking rules then.
I don’t think you understand what trade deals involve, to be honest.
@Colin – fair enough, but I was going by what I understood of their 2017 manifesto, which stated it would be by share purchase or replacement of shares with bonds as face value.
@turk – on the face of it those don’t look great numbers for Trump in Texas.
https://www.nybooks.com/daily/2018/07/12/how-the-bbc-lost-the-plot-on-brexit/
I will defend the BBC to the ends of the earth, but this is a very, very good critique of its actions since 23/06/16.
ALEC
@” I was going by what I understood of their 2017 manifesto, which stated it would be by share purchase or replacement of shares with bonds as face value.”
Yes-they have to buy the shares to gain control.
The issue is what price they will place on them. JM makes it clear that he intends to deduct from Market Price penalties for “behaviour” which has been unnacceptable & influenced the share price.
He could say -for example-this company has not re-invested profits to an acceptable level. It has used the cash to pay excessive dividends. Its share price thus reflects its dividend policy. We will not pay that part of the current share price.
Frankly the shareholders of his target companies should be selling up the moment their is a sniff of a Corbyn Government…………which is, of course exactly what JM wants because the share price will fall………..hence his little warning :-)
Polltroll
I am very critical of the BBC. They seem embarrassed at anything that isn’t very dumbed-down. Reluctant to have a detailed and in depth discussion – perhaps they fear being elitist or something?
In recent times programs like Newsnight has been very low-brow compared to what they could and should be be. Case in point: Newsnight has Iain Dale on to discuss brexit. He is hardly a deep intellect or knowledgeable about the details. His analysis is very superficial. This the BBC’s most heavyweight news program.
Strong Scottish flavour to President Trump’s entertainment — a nod to his Scottish background.
Alec
I agree American states tend like English counties /English cities vote Labour/ Tory so American states tend to vote along either Republican or Democrat lines the Southern states tend to vote Republican although I believe it’s not as much as people think.
I quoted Texas because that’s were I live and it’s one of those Republican states however although it remains Republican ,Trump is seen even by Republicans as an outsider, however in contrast to U.K. political leaders he is way ahead of either May or Corbyn in terms of all voters approval.
I see the German court has rejected Spain’s EAW for Puigdemont.
Hopefully, the same arguments will prevail in the Court of Session at the end of the month, when Ponsati’s case is considered.
oldnat: I see the German court has rejected Spain’s EAW for Puigdemont.
Hopefully, the same arguments will prevail in the Court of Session at the end of the month, when Ponsati’s case is considered.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jul/12/german-court-says-carles-puigdemont-extradition-is-permissable
It looks to me that the EAW HAS been upheld, but only on the least serious charge. I am hoping Ponsati gets a better result
Oldnat: good news.
Though I do wonder if there isn’t a bit of international realpolitik going on here. I can’t help thinking that the timing of this is only a month or so after the deposition of Mariano Rajoy. This is an action that is bound to ingratiate Germany with Spain’s new Prime Minister (whose name eludes me) – but I’m not so sure it would have happened if Rajoy were still in charge.
Right for the wrong reasons, maybe?
Neilj
Normally Trump would be far more popular but he is rather seen as outside the mainstream Republican Party and his tax on Mexican imports and his tax on world imports have seen jobs threaten in this state and a increase in the costs of imported steal and aluminium.
Having said that he does remain popular, even in the US in general according to CNN although his approval rates have declined from 50 plus % there still around 40% way above any U.K. politician.
I’ve just seen the current BBC headline on Brexit, something along the lines of ‘May says the White Paper is the Brexit that the country voted for’ and in a certain sense she is right
Forget about FPTP and look at the 48/52 vote split. So if you’re honouring that, then you leave the EU, but you leave it with only half the things a 100% Brexiteer would like. You acknowledge that nearly half of voters didn’t like what Brexit meant to them. Hence the lady has produced a compromise that goes halfway and thereby satisfies nobody.
One other thought that struck me is that the 30% who didn’t vote could be said to not be fussed about leaving, otherwise they’d hav
e voted leave. So whilst they didn’t vote remain either, they surely have to be considered as not fussed whether we go or stay and that surely puts them on the remain side of any equation. On that basis Remain won by 62% to 38% of those entitled to vote.