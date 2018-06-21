This week’s YouGov poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 42%(nc), LAB 40%(+1), LDEM 9%(nc). Fieldwork was Monday and Tuesday and changes are from last week. The two point lead is a little lower than YouGov have been showing of late, but nothing outside normal sample variation.
On the other regular YouGov trackers, 44% of people think that Britain was wrong to vote for Brexit, 43% think it was right. Just 22% of people think that the government are doing well at negotiating Bret, 62% think they are doing badly (including a majority of both Leavers and Remainers). While the poll was taken after the government’s announcement of extra funding for the NHS, it has unsurprisingly has little impact on which party people trust more on the issue – 34% of people think Labour would handle the NHS better, 24% think the Conservatives would. Full tabs are here.
While it’s not a particularly new poll (the fieldwork was conducted the weekend before last) there was also a newly published BMG poll yesterday. Topline figures there were CON 38%(-1), LAB 41%(+2), LDEM 11%(+1). Changes are since early May. This is the only poll since mid-April to have shown Labour ahead. Full tabs are here.
UPDATE: A third poll out tonight. Survation have topline figures of CON 41%(nc), LAB 38%(-2), LDEM 7%(-2). Fieldwork was Tuesday to Thursday and changes are from the start of the month. The poll has some more questions on Brexit – full details are here.
@Trigguy:
Could someone have done better in negotiations? That depends on whether the EU’s approach is inevitable, and if the UK has no more choice than the Germans did in Versailles. Could the UK have won goodwill by moving unilaterally on citizens – or is every bit of outrage from the EU just bluster for publicity purposes?
If you look at the EU’s original negotiating position, it has got considerably harsher over the last year. The transition was an excellent example. The EU’s original position on the Irish border was not an explicit statement that all compromises must come from the UK.
Was it possible for the government to push the Labour off the fence? To build fences from the very start? To present Brexit more than is just the mechanistic recitation of redlines, so easily parodied? Could a better tone of negotiations have been reached by making an offer on citizens, and getting Parliament to endorse it?
The EU in the transitional “negotiations” pushed things so far that some EU states pushed back thinking “no state can agree that”. Clegg was told by one of Macron’s officials that France would never have agreed what Macron demanded from the UK. But May was unable to build a coalition for pushing back on that.
Personally, I find it terrible that the Starmers and the Grieves respond to the EU’s more OTT demands by laughing at the government rather than offering support to oppose. That is May’s best excuse.
But it is her choice to plod along talking the talk of Brexit, but when it comes to the business end she might as well give Barnier a blank sheet and challenge him to do his worst.
Could anyone have done better? That is speculation. But it is she who has failed. (And it is the big policy decisions that mark the surrenders, the to-and-fro in the Barnier-Davies negotiations is a sideshow. When Barnier sees no need to concede anything because the UK will back down, it really wouldn’t matter if Davies was Metternich reborn.)
I must say that I am glad that Ben Wallace has tried to point out the consequences of the nuclear option to Airbus.
This is not to downplay the seriousness of the situation, and the need for reciprocity in the coming negotiations.
PS: Writing in the Telegraph, Juliet Samuel (voted remain) puts it much better than I did above:
“We have been throwing away all our best cards (autonomy over triggering Article 50, the cash, access to our market), alternating supine with belligerent rhetoric, issuing hollow threats, fighting among ourselves and failing to prepare seriously for any outcome but surrender. The EU doesn’t even have to play against us, because our government is so inept it has generated its own opponents, from Airbus’s panicking executives to the arrogant Remainers of the Lords.”
If you are bluffing, she concludes, it is cheaper to give up sooner.
I do not see how May is not responsible for such a state of affairs.