YouGov/Times – CON 42, LAB 39, LDEM 8

14 Jun 2018

YouGov’s weekly poll for the Times is out tonight (Times report here). Topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(-2), LAB 39%(+2), LDEM 8%(nc), returning to more run-of-the-mill figures after the unusual seven point outlier last week. Fieldwork was Monday and Tuesday.

Just 21% of people now think the government are handling Brexit negotiations well, 66% badly – the lowest net figure that YouGov have recorded so far on the question. The other regular Brexit tracker on whether it was the right or wrong decisions continues showed the now typical picture of slightly more people thinking it wrong (46%) than right (43%).

Despite disapproving of Brexit, people still don’t think it would be legitimate for Parliament to block it. While, by 40% to 37%, people think it would be acceptable for Parliament to reject the Brexit deal, by 49% to 39% they think it would be illegitimate for Parliament to block Brexit entirely.


  1. RJW

    Davwel
    You’re right to bring up the Aussies and the Kiwis; however they’re not proper Foreigners cos they’re part of the Brit-o-sphere too. “;-D

    June 18th, 2018 at 11:28 pm
  2. oldnat

    Jones in Bangor

    Good point, so perhaps the Sassenachs (Saxons in the modern English tongue) should have been arguing for Sexit?

    After all, Blair’s government introduced Sexit as a dossier strategy.

    June 18th, 2018 at 11:29 pm
