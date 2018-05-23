Latest ComRes and YouGov voting intention figures

23 May 2018

A very quick post on two new voting intention polls this week. There was a new ComRes poll reported in the Daily Mail this morning that included voting intention figures of CON 41%(+1), LAB 41%(+1), LDEM 7%(-2). Fieldwork was Wed-Thurs last week and changes are from the last ComRes poll at the end of April, which was also neck and neck. Tabs for the poll here.

Yesterday we got the weekly YouGov poll for the Times, which has topline figures of CON 42%(-1), LAB 38%(nc), LDEM 9%(nc). Fieldwork was Sunday to Monday, and changes are from last week. They don’t show any meaningful change and are in line with the four to five point Tory lead that YouGov have been showing in recent weeks. As well as YouGov’s other regular trackers, the poll also included a repeat questions last asked in March about how clear the public are about what the Conservative and Labour positions are on Brexit: 28% thought the Tory policy on Brexit was clear (down 2), 55% unclear (up 5); 15% thought Labour’s position on Brexit was clear (down 1), 61% unclear (up 1). Full tables for the YouGov poll are here.


  1. Steamdrivenandy

    A new post. A blank sheet of comments. I’m so underwhelmed I can’t think of anything to post. Aaaaagh!

    May 23rd, 2018 at 8:12 pm
  2. COLIN

    https://twitter.com/faisalislam/status/999337266832117767

    May 23rd, 2018 at 8:54 pm
  3. Trevor Warne

    @ COLIN – Happy to admit I was wrong on that. I thought May was going to try to dodge votes until after 29June. As Faisal points out May might have to go to the country if the CON manifesto breakers side with Corbyn!

    Some of those votes are going to be very, very, close! My guess is enough CON-Remain MPs will back down or enough LAB MPs will develop migraines on a few of the tricker votes – but we’re talking about a very narrow margin.

    IMHO Corbyn’s Brexit policy is very clear – get May to do it and hence although very risky Plan B is LAB abstentions!

    May 23rd, 2018 at 9:06 pm
  4. GARJ

    COLIN

    ????????? ?????

    May 23rd, 2018 at 9:33 pm
  5. GARJ

    Welp, I guess I can’t post in the Greek alphabet.

    May 23rd, 2018 at 9:34 pm
  6. peterw

    No observations at all on the latest AW contribution before it’s back to Brexit is new record even for us I think.

    RogerMexico’s comment on the previous thread is worth revisiting.

    Plenty may be prepared to say “Brexit” on salience questions, especially if they’re asked in the pompous “what matters for Britain” style, but the reality is the country is bored rigid.

    I’m a politics head, and I’m bored rigid.

    May 23rd, 2018 at 9:47 pm
  7. crossbat11

    The ComRes looks the more interesting of the two, I think.

    :-) :-) :-)

    May 23rd, 2018 at 9:59 pm
  8. COLIN

    GARJ

    My sentiment entirely .

    May 23rd, 2018 at 10:09 pm
  9. catmanjeff

    I think new polls get jumped on and chewed over before a now post goes up.

    Therefore, when it’s does appear, we been there and got the T Shirt.

    May 23rd, 2018 at 10:37 pm

