The regular poll from Opinium for the Observer came out this weekend. Topline figures are CON 43%(+3), LAB 39%(-1), LDEM 6%(-1). Fieldwork was on Tuesday and Wednesday and changes are since last month. This is the largest Conservative lead Opinium have shown since the election, following the trend we’ve seen from other pollsters of a modest improvement in the government’s position in the polls.
The rest of the survey had a numnber of questions on Brexit. More of the public disapprove (44%) than approve (32%) of Theresa May’s handling of Brexit, but it’s less negative than their perception of how Jeremy Corbyn has handled it (19% approve, 48% disapprove) and they would trust the Conservatives more than Labour to handle Brexit negotiations by 33% to 20% (though a chunky 32% say either none or don’t know).
In a forced choice question between the staying in the single market and ending free movement of Labour, 40% would prefer the single market, 34% would prefer ending free movement, 26% don’t know. As you’d expect, this break is overwhelmingly down Remain/Leave lines – by 70% to 8%, remainers would prefer to stay in the single market; by 60% to 14% leavers would prefer to limit freedom of movement. A more interesting question asks what people think the position of the political parties is, underlying that a large proportion of the public don’t know what the parties stand for – 38% don’t know if the Conservatives prefer the single market or ending freedom of movement, 44% don’t know what Labour think, 48% don’t know what the Lib Dems think (and some that do get it wrong – 21% of people think the Conservative’s favour staying in the single market.
On a second referendum, 37% of people said there should be a second referendum on whether to accept the terms agreed or remain in the EU after all, 49% think there should not (as regular readers will know, this is one of those questions that produce quite varied responses depending on how the question is worded – other polling questions show a narrower split, probably because this question is quite explict about the referendum containing the option of staying in the EU after all, resulting in overwhelming opposition from Leavers).
Laszlo, didn’t those doing the defenestration come to a sticky end, or at least end up with a Catholic Bohemia?
@Trevor W
” – May might not be leader in a snap GE. My second preference for how we get out of this mess is she delivers a Downing Street speech similar to the one from about a year ago. The one proviso there is she pins the whole austerity baggage on Hammond and kicks him out bringing in a new CoE who pre-spends the Brexit dividend.”
Yes, obviously I was dealing with the scenario in which she still was leader, and if she called the election she still would be.
Of course the point was she might threaten to call a snap election to ward off a leadership challenge or other attacks by Hardline Leavers. As opposed to the election actually happening.
There are of course numerous alternatives in the mooted multiverse, like your second preference.
I don’t want to give you nightmares but there is possibly a parallel universe out there in which Ed Miliband leads the Tories. And another in which Labour let the members decide the leader and let Tories join for three quid and wound up with that backbencher Corbyn in charge!
Finally I should point out that having a different leader to May does not guarantee a superb campaign. Cameron caused quite some dismay after failing to win outright in 2010 against a Labour Party on the floor after the Crunch AND with Brown at the helm.
Cameron’s EU Referendum campaign was not exactly a winner either.
@RJW: Yes, the defenestration of Prague was a disaster for Bohemia, and for much of the rest of Europe.
On Gibraltar, that is not going to be lost. The Gibraltarians would sooner no deal than any compromises with Spain. When Blair threatened to destroy their economy if they didn’t do a deal with Spain, they simply refused. Being under British sovereignty is of overriding importance.
@BZ
“Neatly put.”
Thank you. Not sure Trevor liked the idea, but it’s early days.
@BZ @ TREVOR WARNE @ BZ
“Nobody knows how the votes will proceed.”
Trivially true but hardly a response to the question: “show the HoC maths”.
In the absence of a change of Labour policy to back this amendment it isn’t there. Not even close.
Even in the more independent minded Lords, only a minority of Labour Lords voted against the whip.
In the Commons, even if the Con rebels could get up towards two dozen, and even if the DUP could be flipped, you’d need 5 in 6 of Labour MPs to rebel. That’s not just the Blairite awkward squad. It’s all the backbenchers and a chunk of the front bench too. It’s in the realms of fantasy.
That fact that we don’t know for certain what will happen doesn’t mean that we can’t make reasoned judgments about what is likely. TW has the Commons maths on his side.
RJW
Well, identity politics brings collateral damages.
You see the Hussites were not particularly pleased with the rites of the Catholic Church two hundred years earlier (it’s particularly interesting on the day of Pentecost).Many of them were massacred. There were also moderate Hussites (just wanting some wine on Sundays) who survived and got pretty rich, but there were the radical ones who took the Bible seriously.
Now, all these were happening in the most developed part of Europe – Czechia – but it really didn’t bother the then forces of the European Union. They were out for power. However, they needed some pretext – so they chose religion (I suppose the equivalent of multiculturalism in modern terms, versus I don’t like THEM).
The cover didn’t last long – ideologies have a tendency of shredding, like bad cloths. But the struggle of power, as usual, destroyed the basis of power – the Czech economy was destroyed, a third of Germany was devastated, and those fringe pretenders died before doing anything. Oh, and it recreated (albeit not as a sole factor) serfdom in Eastern Europe with rather long lasting effects.
Now, the most Catholic king of France (and his eminence) chose to choose the Protestants against the Catholics in warfare because, as Macron (obviously) was for the European Union with single currency (ok, I’m exaggerating it a bit, but we are at time of the birth of mercantilism). This then gave the British 200 years of foreign policy to fight the European Union, engage in entrepreneurship rather than trading (hence the large trade deficit now, so the trade deficit should be praised).
Unfortunately other historic factors, among them 1973, obstructed Britain to take full advantage of the 30-year war.
I should add in the context of another GE that clearly the Tories are taking campaigning into a new and disturbing realm, descending to depths hitherto unseen.
It said in the Times that the Tories we’re going to start offering members discount cards for Nando’s. (One wonders as to Labour’s response, but it probably involves smashed avocado).
BZ,
It isn’t clear if the UK will remain a member of the EEA during transition. According to my reading, article 124(1) of the WA you mention binds the UK to the responsibilities of the EU side of the agreement with the EEA but does not make the UK a member of the EEA itself. You have to read the EEA treaty to decide if the UK continues as a member and that just isn’t clear. The government says not and currently intend to assume not, but then they are as likely to be wrong as right.
I agree with Trevor, the numbers are not there in the Commons for a commitment to EEA membership at present. So it can only happen if May does a U-turn (or Corbyn changes his mind).
@BZ @SAM
“Article 127 of the EEA Agreement requires 12 months notice of withdrawal”
Article 127 can’t get you out of Article 126.
“The Agreement shall apply to the territories to which the Treaty establishing the European Economic Community is applied and under the conditions laid down in that Treaty, and to the territories of Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein and the Kingdom of Norway.”
When the UK is no longer a territory to which the Treaty establishing the European Economic Community is applied, the agreement ceases to apply. Whether or not it gives notice. Whatever it or other countries might like to agree to the contrary.
There are plenty of treaty provisions in issue where aspects of interpretation are open to credible argument and doubt (Article 50 TEU very much being one of them). This aspect of the EEA really isn’t though. It’s such a straw clutch that it hasn’t even been the subject of a frivolous court case.
@Hal: “It isn’t clear if the UK will remain a member of the EEA during transition. According to my reading, article 124(1) of the WA you mention binds the UK to the responsibilities of the EU side of the agreement with the EEA but does not make the UK a member of the EEA itself. You have to read the EEA treaty to decide if the UK continues as a member and that just isn’t clear.”
The EEA treaty tries to preserve the niceties of international relations, and avoid giving the EU state power over the EEA states. It includes consultation mechanisms.
The EU – reversing their usual mantra – did not want this off the shelf solution. They wanted a bespoke solution where the EU’s state powers were preserved in the UK, and then gloated about how little consultation there was going to be.
Of course, it will all end with a deep and profound partnership. Suddenly the EU will stop demonstrating its supremacy in the negotiations, and loo to create something respectful and friendly. At least that is Theresa May’s theory.
BZ
Even apart from my finding politico/legal issues rather fascinating (especially when they address issues that politicians would rather weren’t raised at all). the substantive hearing on the petition by the “Scottish Seven” (now plus the “English Two”) re A50 unilateral revocability was scheduled to take place tomorrow.
Unless the date has been changed, tomorrow may have some interesting developments (or not!)
Peter W
“When the UK is no longer a territory to which the Treaty establishing the European Economic Community is applied, the agreement ceases to apply.”
On the whole, I agree with your interpretation. However, in any legal argument, the technicalities matter.
For example if, during the transition period, the Treaties largely apply, has the UK actually become a territory in which the Treaties don’t apply?
CARFREW
It said in the Times that the Tories we’re going to start offering members discount cards for Nando’s. (One wonders as to Labour’s response, but it probably involves smashed avocado)
Fake chicken I’m afraid:
http://uk.businessinsider.com/tories-nandos-discount-card-new-members
Apparently the Tories felt that all they had to do was ask a large multinational organisation to give them whatever they wanted and they would get it straight away and become immensely popular.
They had trouble with Nandos as well.
PETERW
If there must be a customs border, there is a tendency for Remain supporters to favour an East-West to a North-South one. My suspicion is that the main reason for this is that it causes most problems for the government’s Brexit strategy.But in case that appears petty or calculating, an ability to pretend there is an economic case for it too might be handy.
It’s probably simpler than that. It’s a lot easier to have a customs border that effectively comprises a handful of ports and airports (which have security anyway), than one which is 500 miles of winding land border with hundreds of potential crossing points. It looks like common sense to choose the simpler option. Remainers probably make the same assumption about where trade goes as well – even if it turns out to be incorrect. Though even Fullfact can’t seem to get to the bottom of the figures:
https://fullfact.org/europe/irish-border-trade/
as evidenced by both the UK and Ireland claiming to have a trade surplus with the other. And of course Leavers saying that NI-UK trade was bigger may equally have been that on their own view of the importance of the UK rather than any in-depth knowledge of international commerce.
To some extent that sums up the whole Brexit debate. Remainers tend to care more about practicalities and how things work, whereas for Leavers it’s more about how they feel and the symbolism of things.
@Roger M
Obviously that’s a relief, though it seems they’re still holding out hope for some other businesses to join the scheme. This could be quite the slippery slope, as if Tories offered a discount on synths that might force an abandonment of cherished neutrality. And if Labour then offered a discount on hifi, it might be hard to choose between them.
And if Libdems offered a storage discount one might run away screaming as you know that probably means a u-turn and whacking up storage costs when in power.