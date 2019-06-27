I am a little cautious of the value of voting intention polls at this point, we can expect the appointment of a new Prime Minister to have a significant impact on political support, so voting intention polls right now seem a trifle redundant. However, for what they are worth there have been two new VI polls this week so far.
YouGov for the Times had topline figures of CON 22%(+2), LAB 20%(nc), LDEM 19%(-2), BREX 22%(-1), GRN 10%(+1). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday, and changes are from mid-June. Tabs are here.
Ipsos MORI‘s monthly political monitor in the Standard had topline figures of CON 26%(+1), LAB 24%(-3). LDEM 22%(+7), BREX 12%(-4), GRN 8%(-1). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes are from last month. Full details are here.
Both the polls have the Conservatives and Labour at similar levels of support, both have the Liberal Democrats close behind them and doing far better than in recent years.
There is a significant difference in levels of support for the Brexit party – 22% or 12%. Some of this may be down to one survey being online, one by telephone, with all the potential differences that leads to in terms of sample and interviewer effect. However at the European Parliament elections YouGov and MORI had the Brexit party at pretty similar levels to each other (YouGov had them 2 points higher than MORI), which doesn’t suggest that’s the main reason.
The more likely cause appears to be prompting. YouGov now include the Brexit party in their main prompt when they ask which party people will vote for, Ipsos MORI have not, so as not to upset their trend data. How much difference this makes is unclear… and indeed, it may have a different impact on online polls (where the answer options are there in front of people) and telephone polls (where people may be prompted with options, but can say what they like). MORI note in their write-up that it remains under review, and they may add the Brexit party to their main prompt in the future.
So it looks like the Brecon and Radnorshire election will take place around the 1st of August, interesting days
Yes, interesting about the Brexit Party difference. The prompting seems the most likely explanation to me.
@ Peter Cairns
Join the Euro……are you mad?
@ EOTW
You’re looking at the wrong Leaver! I have no problem with immigration as long as it strengthens our economy in areas it most needs.
You always play to your strengths and it is undeniable how much of a huge attraction London is and will always remain. We also went to Oxford, same story, we went to Blenheim & Hidcote, same story.
Any reason why YG have dropped the “in hindsight…” EURef tracker question?
Yougov over estimated TBP by 5%, Ipsos Mori by 3% in the EU elections, anyone know if there was prompt questions then
@Bantams @TW
I was not suggesting anyone didn’t like tourists apart from the leaver I know who wanted to stick it up to London and wasn’t keen on foreigners.
London will always benefit disproportionately from tourism as it people go to London and then a selection, but not all of the other attractive destinations available (Clacton?) in the UK.
I was surprised on a recent week in Cornwall that my hosts said bookings were down for this year even though they expected the weaker pound combined with Brexit to boost staycations.
Bantams,
“Join the Euro……are you mad?”
No but it was the logical choice for someone who wants currency stability with most of our major trading partners.
If that’s your priority membership gives you it, nut like any option their are opportunity costs.
EOTW,
“I was surprised on a recent week in Cornwall that my hosts said bookings were down for this year even though they expected the weaker pound combined with Brexit to boost staycations.”
Uncertainty, people have been reluctant to book until they are sure if Brexit will have an impact. Brexit on hold = Holiday on hold, or go somewhere else!
Peter.
I expected publicity and lack of publicity to kick in and affect VI.
The Conservatives have had a lock on front pages and lead TV News bulletins during the leadership campaign, Even though they have misused it, it still is likely to lead to a big bounce from unprecedentedly low polling in May.
The Brexit Party are on a see-saw with many Conservative votes, so Conservative up means Brexit down.
Combined they have been between 40 and 45%.
Labour can benefit from lack of negative publicity which means lack of publicity at the moment. They are not fighting for media coverage at the moment.
The Lib Dems need publicity and can all too easily disappear off the radar without it and get back to 7% levels. No TV broadcaster is complaining at their leadership contenders refusing to debate live on prime time.
The Greens continue to score around 10% without much publicity for their party. Their policies are conquering and infiltrating the other parties (except maybe Brexit) without challenge.
1 August it is for the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election. 5 weeks today.
Election Calculus has it as a Brexit seat with LD second. I would expect it to be between those 2 parties unless BJ swings a lot of the Brexit vote back to the Cons. If he does, it could be a 3-way fight with LD being favourites.
Will be another interesting to see how the Brexit Party does in a real world test
the trevors,
yougov have been quite erratic publishing the ‘in hindsight ‘ question in recent months but they do still seem to be asking it from time to time.
Pete b, aw,
personally I am bothered whether the samples being used for polling are validly representative. they have a historic validation for the old style lab v con contests, but when bxp and lib are surging it makes a lot of difference whether the right sort of lab or con have been sampled. it becomes critically important whether their chief loyalty is to Brexit or the party, and indeed whether hard or soft brexiteers. I am not clear there is any historic data available to normalise the samples so they have the right proportions of these sub types from 2017, 2016. if there isnt, then we might get very large random fluctuations, or house effects.
The in hindsight question has always been quite sporadic and someone always wonders why its stopped when it’s not asked for more than two weeks!
I think AW’s caveat could have applied to all polls for some time.
I’d be a little cautious of the value of voting intention polls at any point before we have a denouement on Brexit as we can expect that to have an even more significant impact on political support,
By denouement I have in mind that it happens, that it is abandoned, or that the Government has collapsed in default of delivering either of the above.
One of those three things (at least) must surely happen before the next election, so VI stuff is more hypothetical than usual even after we know whether it’s Boris or Jeremy tasked with the next few months.
They’re the only polls we’ve got though.
jsb,
another way to think of devaluation is comparing gb to one of the chain stores currently in difficulties. sure, they cut their prices to boost sales (ie devalue), but that means they get less payment for each item. it is far more a sign of weakness than strength.
bantams,
the value of the pound has fallen since 1900. in fits and starts and with attempts to peg it here and there. but the uk economy has weakened steadily for 100 years. inevitably tracking our decline in world power, which had formerly allowed us to stack the deck in our favour.
lost another 20% through the brexit process. presumably because markets see this as a further step down in our real ability to wield power.
B&R
As I thought. Any honeymoon for the Tory Party leader could see victory here for the blues. Very important by election!
One of most pleasant constituencies in the UK.
DANNY
“The value of the pound has fallen since1900”
Depends what against of course. Sure I’d have performed better in gold or USD. But not holding the old Franc, the old Mark or the Austro-Hungarian Krone.