Polling in the weekend papers is dominated by the Conservative leadership race. The Mail on Sunday has a Survation poll, or more to the point, two Survation polls. A full one conducted on Wednesday and Thursday and then a second one conducted on Saturday after the news story of the police being called to Boris Johnson’s flat had broken.
I would always urge some caution with “Has X made you more or less likely to support Y” questions. Some people answer them in a way to register their approval or disapprove of the event or the candidate, rather than whether it has really changed their mind. Hence lots of people who really loathed Boris Johnson anyway will have said it has made their opinion worse, when actually they would probably never have supported him anyway. It also explain the rather perverse finding that 9% of people say the story makes them them more likely to support Boris Johnson – I expect those are actually just people trying to express their pro-Boris Johnson opinion, rather than it actually having improved their opinion.
The much more better way of measuring change is to compare before and after preferences. On Wed/Thurs Survation asked who would make the better Prime Minister, finding the public preferred Johnson to Hunt by 36% to 28%. They polled the same question again on Saturday and found the balance had shifted, with Johnson on 29%, Hunt 32%. Among Conservative voters Johnson continued to lead, but by a smaller margin – the break was Johnson 55%, Hunt 28% on Wed/Thurs, Johnson 45%, Hunt 34% on Saturday.
This gives an early indication that the story has shifted public opinion against Johnson a bit – though as ever, I would urge some caution. It was taken just as a story was breaking when it was all over the news. Whether it has any impact in a few weeks time is a completely different question. It is also important to remember that the views of Conservative voters are not necessarily a good guide to the views of Conservative party members.. Full tables for the Survation polls are here and here.
(A quick note for methodology geeks. On their main poll Survation are now including the Brexit party in the main prompt alongside the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats. Green party, UKIP and ChangeUK are in the secondary prompt. More interestingly, the Wed/Thurs poll was also weighted by recalled 2019 European election vote, which appears from the weighted/unweighted numbers to downweight 2019 Labour voters quite substantially and bump up the Lib Dems and Greens. I don’t know if that’s a permanent change they are adopting.)
There is also a ComRes poll in the Telegraph – it is headlined as a poll of “grass-roots Tories”, but it is in fact a poll of Conservative councillors, not of ordinary Conservative party members. The two things are really not interchangeable. For what it’s worth though, among Tory councillors Johnson leads Hunt by 61% to 39%. It was carried out on Friday and Saturday, so would have straddled the Johnson domestic row story. It not clear how much of the fieldwork was before and after the story breaking.
Finally we come to the people who actually do have a vote in this election. YouGov had a new poll of Conservative party members in yesterday’s Times. The fieldwork for this was between Wednesday and Friday, so was before the story about the police visiting Johnson’s flat had broken. However, it underlines the huge lead that Johnson had among members – he led Hunt by 68% to 23% (74% to 26% once don’t knows are excluded), with 80% of members saying they were already fairly certain who they would vote for. Johnson would really need to make a mess of things to throw away a lead that large. The other interesting pickings from that poll where that while Tory members were voting for Boris, many didn’t actually trust him – only 47% thought he could be trusted to tell the truth, 40% did not.
So, all in all, the Survation poll raises the possibility that the Johnson domestic had some impact, but it’s only one poll, done in the immediate aftermath. I’d wait to see if it lasts once the story is off the front pages. In the meantime, polling of the people who can actually vote in this contest suggest Johnson has such a large lead that it would take something major to throw it away.
He’ll beat Hunt – but this probably won’t help him beat Corbyn.
Reverting to the General Election VI (rather than the Conservative leadership) can anybody explain why YouGov consistently shows a Brexit Party lead whereas the other pollsters show a Labour lead? Is it a different methodology? Who is right?
It’s the Tory party. The party of decency, family values, standing up for the weakest in society..of course it’s not hurt Boris.
*this is sarcasm*
I suspect that some of the papers will be following the background of the neighbour who called the police and then decided to call the Guardian.
A left wing playwright who has written anti-Brexit plays.
If this line is pushed, I suspect that this will play well with the only electorate that matters in this – the 160000 Tory members.
Our neighbours have the occasional row – they had a minor tiff during a BBQ yesterday evening. I was tempted to call the Gaurdian.
Of course I’m being flippant. The Boris row does sound quite serious if reports of the tape are accurate.
All I’m saying is that supporters of Boris will cite lefty neighbours in defence.
We have evidence from a poll last week that Tory members would be OK with the destruction of the UK and their own party to get Brexit. We now have to judge whether these same people would be OK with someone whom has a dubious history towards women in order to get Brexit. My gut feel is that they will.
Good morning all from a warm and sunny Winchester.
Just a quick post as I'm off with the missus and mini me shortly on a drive down to the Dorset cost. I want to see Durdle door and the Jurassic coast.
Ok interesting poll…
f Boris is PM
Scottish independence voting intention (ft. scenario prompting Boris Johnson being UK Prime Minister):
Yes: 53%
No: 47%
via @Panelbase, last week
Currently:
Scottish independence voting intention:
Yes: 49% (+1)
No: 51% (-1)
via @Panelbase, last week
Chgs. w/ May
Woooooooooooooffff ….The Scots look like bolting if BoJo lumbers into Number 10…
Allan Christie
Beware of polls based on hypotheticals.
But yes, interesting polls on all sorts of stuff at moment.
I would put a punt on Hunt becoming the next PM. He is more statesman than BoJo.. BoJo is great Friday entertainment but a PM?
TONYBTG
Allan Christie
I agree 100% but it does give us anoraks something to slaver over ;-)
If Boris gets in there is a lot of talk about an electoral pact with Farage. I would be willing to bet an Autumn Election will follow. I wouldn’t fancy Corbyn’s chances in that scenario, particularly if he is still superglued to the fence.
I don’t like either BJ or Farage but the prospect of the Marx brothers in Downing St is scarier.
TonyBTG
” I suspect that this will play well with the only electorate that matters in this – the 160000 Tory members.”
Surely there is no chance at all of the police incident on Friday resulting in Johnson losing the leadership vote among Conservative members – all polling has suggested that he has a huge lead, especially in a contest with a Tory who backed Remain as Hunt did.
What this incident will do is lessen the chances of a ‘honeymoon’ period for Johnson. And it’s by no means certain that he’d even win the vote of confidence he’d need in the Commons in order to become PM.
James E
Agreed. It is remarkable that the Tories look likely to elect a leader with so much baggage to attack.
Imagine a general election with Corbyn versus the Tories own version of Corbyn.
I would imagine the Lib Dems would be licking their lips at the prospect.
@James E
“And it’s by no means certain that he’d even win the vote of confidence he’d need in the Commons in order to become PM.”
I doubt he will have managed to antagonise the Commons enough for that to happen.
Scenarios of no confidence / General Election will come in to play if EU refuses to budge, Parliament wants to Revoke and Remain , and the Executive wants No Deal.
“Surely there is no chance at all of the police incident on Friday resulting in Johnson losing the leadership vote among Conservative members ”
Agreed, doubt this incident will have changed opinion in that group much.
“And it’s by no means certain that he’d even win the vote of confidence he’d need in the Commons in order to become PM.”
Hmm suspect he’ll scrape through, it will further weaken his authority though.
Andrew Myers
“If Boris gets in there is a lot of talk about an electoral pact with Farage.”
How’s this going to work? Presumably sitting Tory MPs will get to defend their seats without BREXIT opposition, but what do BP get in return? Tory candidates in winnable seats standing down for them? They’re not going to like that. Chris Davies in Brecon and Radnor for example has a (faint) chance to redeem himself through the ballot box, yet that’s a seat where BP would fancy their chances…. How’s it decided? Locally or central office?
Genuine question by the way.
ANDREW MYERS, at least those Marx brothers won’t sell off the NHS to Trump and co.
Not that I’m a Corbyn fan. Could you explain what’s wrong with his plans, as I believe they do very well under polling?
Andrew Myers,
” I wouldn’t fancy Corbyn’s chances in that scenario, particularly if he is still superglued to the fence.”
Why, It would presumably only result in the Tories having the vote they had before BXP existed which wasn’t enough.
The BXP might mount a challenge in Labour seats but would Labour voters in safe Labour seats really switch in numbers to help the Tories in to Government?
Look what happened to Lab to LibDem tactical voting after the Coalition…a Blood Bath!
For Farage the offer would be tantamount to the Tories saying;
“We’ll stay here and guard this Trench, while you lads go over the top and attack their Trenches!”
Peter.
“For Farage the offer would be tantamount to the Tories saying;
“We’ll stay here and guard this Trench, while you lads go over the top and attack their Trenches!””
——
Well that strategy worked on the LibDems in coalition…
Carfrew,
“Well that strategy worked on the LibDems in coalition…”
On not For!
Peter.
Peter Cairns
Great analogy!
It helps to remembers that the Brexit Party isn’t really a political party with members seeking election. It’s a platform for Farage to promote himself. An electoral pact with the tories would involve the BP not standing candidates in return for Farage getting a seat at the top table in negotiations with the EU.